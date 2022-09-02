Listen to the audio version of the article

Lots of screens that fold up, glasses for virtual reality, appliances connected and governed by intelligence. And like a specter under the Berlin sky, the inflation that runs and the urgency of having products that consume little, very little energy. This year 1,500 exhibitors from 48 countries, 12 sectors, 821 new products gathered at the IFA in Berlin, the largest European consumer electronics fair. We haven’t discovered all of them but we have selected 10 for now.

More than wearable display glasses.

They’re called Lenovo Glasses T1 and they promise to do everything from gaming to streaming to on-the-go privacy protection features. In addition to most Windows, Android and MacOS devices equipped with full-function USB-C, the glasses can also be connected to iOS devices equipped with a Lightning connector via an optional adapter. They will be on sale in China at the end of 2022. It is not known in Italy.

Unveiled a week before If, ​​Samsung’s giant Odyssey Ark monitor is a one-of-a-kind piece. It is the first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming monitor with 165Hz refresh rate. It will cost 2999 euros.

Bone Conduction Sports Earphones.

These are Philips’ new A7607 wireless bone conduction sports open-ears. The IP66-rated dust and water-resistant A7607 is Philips’ first open-ear model that includes a bone conduction microphone to virtually eliminate wind and other annoying background noise, making calls on the go always crystal clear. They will be available from the end of 2022 at the recommended retail price of 199.99 euros. There is also the K4607 model which protects sensitive ears from high volumes and allows children to both listen to their surroundings and converse, possibly with parents (99.99 euros).

And sneakers don’t stink anymore

LG Styler ShoeCase and LG Styler ShoeCare are two solution from Korean giant Lg for shoe care. In addition to putting the sneakers on display, they can also be sanitized by eliminating bad smells. TrueStream technology would allow, they say, thorough footwear hygiene. So you display your shoes and show them to everyone