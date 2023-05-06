Scudetto Napoli: 15 people injured at the Udine stadium – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – UDINE, MAY 05 – The toll of those injured at the Dacia Arena stadium is 15 people, 6 of whom are hospitalised. These are people who were injured for various reasons but not related to the clashes that took place in the field. This was announced by Sores, the regional health emergency operational structure.



The most serious case concerns a person who sustained an open fracture in a leg during the invasion of the pitch, because he fell while jumping. The person was rescued by the Sores director and the Sores nursing coordinator, both at the scene. In the meantime, a second nurse organized transport to the hospital with the support of an ambulance from the Udine Red Cross, in coordination with the nurses of the operations center of the regional health emergency operational structure and the Gos (Safety Operations Group).



The other 5 people were rescued for less serious traumas (head trauma, chest trauma, trauma to the limbs) and were all transported to the hospital, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia in Udine and to the San Daniele del Friuli hospital.



Other people reached the emergency room of the Udine hospital with their own means.


