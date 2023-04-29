Scudetto party, false banner at the Pellegrini hospital. But Cardarelli really turns blue

For the extraordinary plan at Cardarelli until Tuesday 2 May blockade of hospitalizations scheduled for 7 surgical wards.

The false banner at the Pellegrini hospital

One of the images that is circulating the most on social media these days it’s a fake: is that ofVecchio Pellegrini hospital in Pignasecca, the heart of the ancient center of Naples, where an inscription «You are a disease», you are a disease, a phrase from a famous song by Peppino DiCapri suitable for the occasion, given the imminent (Sunday 30th or next week at the latest) celebrations for the Scudetto. Obviously the hospital has denied, some smiling, some even rather annoyed, any hypothesis of a banner on the spot.

However, net of the health security plans that will ensure medical and nursing assistance in various areas of Naples to those who may need it, there is a hospital that really turns blue to celebrate the football victory. And the Cardarelli, the first hospital in Naples. Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 April from 20 to midnight the monumental facade of the Naples hospital will be illuminated by blue light beams to celebrate the challenge of the city’s team.

On Sunday 30 April, at Cardarelli, starting from the 2.00 pm shift, the emergency services will see an increase with the doubling of orthopedic staff in the Emergency Room and the availability of five more doctors in the wards who will be able to rush in if necessary. The nursing staff will be strengthened as needed, making use of the support nurses always available in the Company.

Blocking of programmed hospitalizations at Cardarelli

Obviously the blanket is short, between the Labor Day bridge and the extraordinary plan for the sports party. Therefore, if doctors are engaged in something else, it is clear that some services are affected.

And in fact the Cardarelli hospital has prepared until Tuesday 2 May the block on hospitalizations scheduled for 7 surgical wards: the three surgeries, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, the two orthopedics. In addition, the two intensive care units have reserved 4 beds for more serious cases that may occur on Saturdays and Sundays.

A note from Cardarelli informs:

Many doctors, OSS nurses and technicians who will have to mount the evening shift have communicated that, voluntarily, they will anticipate the move to the hospital to ensure the punctuality of the rotation to colleagues.

The US consulate in Naples festively decorated

Another structure that will be decorated for these days is the Consulate of the United States of America in Naples: from Piazza della Repubblica the large bands of white and blue colored fabric and those of the tricolor that stand out on the historic building are visible. In recent days, the US diplomatic representation in the city had issued a “security alert” intended for the Americans who are in Campania to illustrate to them the particularity of these days of “potential” celebration.