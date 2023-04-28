Scudetto party in Naples: pedestrian areas, timetables and traffic bans between 30 April and 1 May

Naples prepares for big party for his third Scudetto which could take place next Sunday. It does so by organizing a road and safety plan that includes a large pedestrian area in the historic center of Naples which will start from 12 on 30 April to 4 on Monday 1 May 2023. In addition more doctors, nurses and ambulances, field hospitals, strengthening of radio links in view of a possible blackout telephone lines due to overloaded lines. It’s still, metro until midnight between Saturday and Sunday it’s a monument protection plan which could be targeted for the euphoria of the party, as happened at the artichoke fountain, in piazza Trieste e Trento, where the fans flocked, in June 2020, when Napoli won the Coppa Italia. And then the appeal by all the institutions “to a sense of responsibility. Sunday could be the day that can sanction the arithmetic conquest of third championship in the history of the blue club 33 years after the second title of the Maradona era.

Details of the areas where transit is prohibited

From 12:00 on Sunday 30 April to 4:00 on Monday 1 May 2023, the ban on transit and vehicular circulation in the city center area, specifically:

– area inside the perimeter delimited by the following streets/squares: largo Sermoneta, via Francesco Caracciolo, via Partenope, via Nazario Sauro, via Ammiraglio Ferdinando Acton, via Cristoforo Colombo, via Nuova Marina, via Ponte della Maddalena, via Reggia di Portici, via Emanuele Gianturco, via Taddeo da Sessa, corso Meridionale, via Firenze, piazza Principe Umberto, corso Giuseppe Garibaldi, piazza Carlo III, via Foria, piazza Cavour, piazza Museo Nazionale, via Santa Teresa degli Scalzi, via Salvator Rosa, piazza Giuseppe Mazzini, corso Vittorio Emanuele, ascent Piedigrotta, piazza Sanazaro, via Mergellina;

– further roads to be closed to the transit and circulation of vehicles: via Santa Teresa degli Scalzi, corso Amedeo di Savoia, via Salvator Rosa (from piazza Mazzini to aiuola Santacroce), via Torquato Tasso, ascent of the Grotta, 4 Giornate gallery, Lazio tunnel , via Fuorigrotta (from via delle Legioni to the confluence with the Lazio tunnel, via Orazio.

They will be able to circulate

1. law enforcement, rescue and emergency vehicles;

2. vehicles carrying disabled people with significantly reduced walking ability,

equipped with the card duly issued by the competent Authority, as well as the vehicles of Naples

Spa services used to transport the disabled;

3. vehicles registered to public bodies, companies and companies providing public services, as well as those in

emergency call or used for the transport of material and/or personnel involved in the execution of works ed

urgent and public utility works;

4. motor vehicles, motorcycles and mopeds with a doctor on board for home visits for calls

emergency, as well as those with journalistic and radio and television information operators on board,

as well as professional photographers;

5. motor vehicles, motorcycles and mopeds carrying therapeutic or medicinal gases;

6. vehicles and buses of public transport companies, taxis, rental vehicles with

driver;

7. motor vehicles, provided they have a capacity of less than 3.5 tons, used for the transport of medicines and/or transport

of medical equipment for urgent and non-deferrable use, adequately certified;;

8. the vehicles of participants in religious or civil ceremonies (baptisms, weddings, funerals) scheduled in the

block days. The request for derogation can be sent by fax or by mail to the Local Police Service

together with the certification of the parish priest or of the registrar;

9. vehicles owned by police force personnel called to take up or leave the service

within the scope of this device

Parking bans

Iestablishment, from Saturday 29 April to Monday 1 May, of the prohibition of parking and stopping at some hospitals.

The Naples Police Headquarters has communicated that on the occasion of the probable celebrations for the Scudetto, special road conditions have been requested. In particular, from 10:00 on Saturday 29 April to 12:00 on Monday 1 May 2023, a request was made to order a ban on stopping and parking with forced removal within a radius of 300 meters from hospitals with first aid. Following further dialogue with the Local Police, the alerted hospitals are the following: Ospedale del Mare, Cardarelli Hospital, Santobono Pediatric Hospital, San Paolo Hospital, Pellegrini Hospital, CTO Hospital.

Therefore, from 10:00 on Saturday 29 April to 12:00 on Monday 1 May 2023, the prohibition of stopping and parking with forced removal within a radius of 300 meters from the following hospitals with first aid was established:

A) DEA II level: Naples:

1. Ospedale del Mare, via Enrico Russo, 41 (Ponticelli);

2. Cardarelli Hospital, via Cardarelli, 9;

3. Santobono Pediatric Hospital at via Mario Fiore, 6;

B) DEA I level: Naples:

1. San Paolo Hospital, via Terracina, 219;

2. Pilgrims’ Hospital, via Portamedina alla Pignasecca, 41;

3. CTO hospital, viale Colli Aminei, 21