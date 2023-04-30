Scudetto party in Naples, the great tricolor expectation

Naples lives its own general rehearsal for the Scudetto. The city has been ready for days with flags everywhere and neighborhoods ready to explode the joy for the third tricolor in the history of the Neapolitan club. It’s also one fun colorful challenge among the districts that have taken full advantage of Neapolitan creativity for installations and choreography. Like the great flag installed in the night between the two towers of Porta Capuana. A gigantic shield that covers almost the entire height of the 23 meters of the monument. In front of the towers, the entire team reproduced in cardboard, including Mr. Spalletti. But throughout the city it’s already Scudetto fever.

2.20 pm: magical atmosphere at Maradona and thousands at the Plebiscite Many applause as Spalletti’s team entered field for heating. But there is time for a new roar from the stadium after Inter’s third goal, scored by Lautaro. And then, at the triple whistle at the Meazza, the choirs and the waving of flags continue even louder at the Maradona stadium. Meanwhile thousands of people gathered in piazza Plebiscito. The party has practically already begun.

2.10 pm: the party explodes as Inter doubles Gosens, with an assist from Lukaku, scored Inter’s double against Lazio at the Meazza. While Nerazzurri Milan rejoices, the party is even stronger in Naples. New roar at Maradona, after the first of Inter’s draw, and many people – who have already taken to the streets in the center of Naples – are now celebrating non-stop. Blue fireworks and smoke bombs lit in the area in front of the Fuorigrotta stadium.

2.00 pm: Maradona roars and Inter draw in the city The stadium is already full one hour before the start of the match between Naples and Salernitana. And the party explodes with a draw by Lautaro Martinez, which brings the result between Inter and Lazio to 1-1. Now Spalletti's team, in case of victory, could mathematically win the Scudetto. In the stands the choirs and the waving of flags continue. In the city the roar is even louder. People embracing in the street and fireworks in the old town. Even the sirens of the ships in the port begin to sound.

1.30 pm: the match also heard on old radios In the midst of the technological era, in front of Maradona there are not only people who follow Inter-Lazio with smartphones or, in the square in front of the stadium, in front of the TVs of bars and kiosks. Someone, in line to go through the turnstiles relies on old battery radios. They are mainly people with white hair and advanced age. But many young people give up their smartphones to listen to the match “all together”.

1.00 pm: first joy, then silence for Lazio’s goal Change the mood in front of and inside the Maradona stadium in just a few minutes. Everyone is looking at the Inter-Lazio mobile phone. And those who don’t have a video connection listen to the match on the radio. A roar and immediately the chants when Mkhitaryan scores the Nerazzurri goal. But then cancelled. And silence falls on Luisa Alberto’s goal which decrees the advantage of Sarri’s formation.

12.30: stadium choir in the church The Church of San Vitale is in Fuorigrotta. A short distance from the Maradona stadium. Even before the Sunday celebration, typhoid fever could be felt at the entrance and in the square in front of the sports facility. And at the end of the mass, the priest instead of the traditional invitation “go in peace” launched a football chant. Everyone in church, children and adults, jumping and singing.

12: entry to Maradona begins The turnstiles of the Maradona stadium are open, the entrance of the fans begins. But there are thousands who stop in the square of the Fuorigrotta sports facility, amidst choirs and waving of flags. Public transport was taken by storm: not only Neapolitan fans but also many tourists, mostly foreigners, who are heading towards the stadium. Crowds also via Toledo and in Pignasecca, almost completely decorated with banners.

11.30 am: the Rescue Coordination Center is activated Activated in the Prefecture on Rescue Coordination Centerthe body that coordinates the operations rooms – from healthcare to law enforcement – of the various sectors involved in the protection of safety. The gates of the red zone are already manned where transit by car is not prohibited. Access to the Vesuvius park and the “respect” areas in front of hospitals and emergency rooms were also blocked.

11 am: crowd gathered in front of the Maradona Already a few hours before the opening of the stadium gates, at 12, thousands of fans reached Maradona to sing chants and follow Lazio’s match at San Siro against Inter on their mobiles, in the hope of a victory for the Nerazzurri which would pave the way for the Azzurri to win the Scudetto. The area in front of the stadium is guarded by hundreds of men from the forces of order and the circulation of cars is reduced.

10.30 am: the anthem for the Scudetto party «But what Naples» is the title of the song destined to become the anthem of the Scudetto party. And among the voices there is also that of the writer Maurice de Giovanni. The words of the song are by Depsa, Gino Rivieccio and Antonello Cascone, also author of the music together with Bruno Di Resta, Cantano, as well as de Giovanni and Rivieccio, Germano Bellavia, Gianni Conte, Patrizio Oliva, Monica Sarnelli and Gino Sorbillo.

10.30 am: the blue train leaves At 10.30 he left from the Montesanto station, in the city centre, the «Blue Train», the convoy that brought Napoli fans to Fuorigrotta and then to the Maradona stadium. In addition to the train, «Bus Azzurri» were also organized on the Naples-Monte di Procida line.

9.30 am: the processions towards the stadium After the club’s invitation to the fans – «arrive early at the stadium» – the ultras have already organized marches with scarves and flags to reach the Maradona. The first at 9, supervised by the Fedayn of curve B, with concentration in Piazza Giambattista Vico: then a procession that will cross Piazza Carlo III and Corso Garibaldi to reach the central station. From here by metro to Fuorigrotta and then to the stadium. The other procession, promoted by the ultras of curve A: concentration in Piazza Dante at 10, then in Montesanto to use the subway as a means of transport to get to the Maradona. The return has already been planned: still on the metro and meeting in Piazza Municipio to celebrate until dawn.

9 am: the safety plan is triggered Also ready safety plan and the delimitation of the red zone for this particular day. From 2 pm, the stop to cars in the central area of ​​Naples, a provision that will be valid until May 1st. And yet maxi pedestrian area, manned gates and public transport that will not stop. The deployment of the police forces is impressive.