Scudetto party of Napoli, the prefect of Udine will ask for the match to be brought forward. Thousands of ultras ready to travel

Everything postponed and everything to be redone for the third Napoli championship. The security plan of the Prefecture held up, even if there was no litmus test of the celebrations, but now what will happen in the next few days? The front moves in part to Udine, when Napoli will be engaged in the away match in Friuli. This could be the decisive day for the award of the Tricolore. Or at the latest on May 7thwhen Spalletti’s team will be on the pitch against Fiorentina at the Maradona stadium.

The summit Tomorrow, May 2, a meeting is scheduled in the Prefecture in Naples. This time the championship match point can also come in a midweek round and therefore it is necessary face three hypotheses: that Naples can be champion wednesday – in case of concomitant results – or the day after, at the end of the match against Udinese or on May 7 against Fiorentina. If Lazio do not win their match against Sassuolo, Spalletti's men could celebrate the Scudetto 24 hours before taking the field at the Dacia Arena. Otherwise, one point in Friuli will be enough. Or at worst, with two defeats by the Azzurri they will celebrate May 7 at Maradona. So all these variables must be studied and planned, modulated the red zone and gate checks over several days to avoid problems. The plan held up, there were no particular tensions and the city was free of traffic jams at 7pm. Although there were no problems with travel with subways late or some gates closed.

Advance of the match The match in Udine is scheduled for 8.45 pm could be brought forward to 18.30. It should be the prefect of Udine himself, having also consulted that of Naples, who will ask for the move with the national Observatory on sporting events of the Viminale which will evaluate and then refer the final decision to the Casms (Analysis Committee for the safety of sporting events). . Informal favorable opinions arrive from the Ministry of the Interior on the willingness to bring forward the match for have more leeway to manage public order which could be even more complicated. Again, everything is postponed until tomorrow. When even in Udine there will be a meeting in the Prefecture. So much so the prefect Massimo Marchesiello – also Neapolitan – he postponed any decision: «The only certain thing, at the moment, is a meeting convened for tomorrow morning, in the Prefecture, with the police forces, the Municipality and the Udinese management for the management of the influx of fans for the game.”

The threats In an already complex situation, they have also arrived the threats of the Udinese ultras. The prefect of Udine has not yet issued any measures. Forbidding Neapolitan fans to travel in the away sector does not appear plausible also because there is no technical time for these measures and the plane tickets and those for the race have already been purchased. The 1330 reserved coupons were snapped up in a few hours and there will be many fans residing in Friuli who will support the Azzurri. So you will have to also pay attention to the movement of fans from Naples who will travel by coach and private car to Friuli. There was no shortage of threats from Udine, where the Curva Nord 1896 issued a statement regarding Udinese's next match at the Dacia Arena against Napoli: «We have never allowed Juventini, Milanisti and Interisti to celebrate in our city. Likewise, a fortiori, celebrations of any kind by the Neapolitans are not welcome or tolerated. Udine is only black and white. Respect!".

The idea of ​​the big screen To manage the Scudetto party will be the 90 gates to guard the entrances to the city were used again which must prevent the access of cars and motorcycles towards the center, via Toledo, piazza Plebiscito and the Lungomare. And there will also be the activity of protection of monuments with Army principals. There were over 3500 officers on the street, although this time there will be no match, no other major events in the city. In the meantime, the hypothesis of a giant screen at Maradona or in Piazza Plebiscito. But here we also have to deal with the digital platforms that hold the TV rights. Access to the Fuorigrotta stadium would be allowed to fans who bought tickets for the match against Salernitana.

