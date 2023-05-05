Home » Scudetto party, one dead and three injured in Naples
Scudetto party, one dead and three injured in Naples

The balance sheet after the match in Udine In Udine, on the other hand, the toll of the crowd on the pitch at the Dacia Arena at the end of the Scudetto match between Udinese and Napoli was eight not seriously injured. This was reported by the prefect Massimo Marchesiello. “From what we have recorded – he said – these are not injuries from clashes or scuffles, but trauma from falls caused by the crowd”. The director of Sores Fvg, Amato De Monte, confirmed the balance explaining that in total the emergency service took care of 15 people before, during and after the match: there are no serious cases except for some fractures caused by falls from height in the moment when the fans were making contact and there was a crush.

