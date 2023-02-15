Online the music video of “Healthy song” that will make children, teenagers, teachers and parents dance and sing with the aim of easily learning to eat healthy and drink a lot, to have more energy and play lots of sports!

The AttiviAMOci contest is dedicated to the beyond 10,400 primary and lower secondary schools participants in the Active School project, which they can submit by March 25, 2023 own works: choreography and songs about well-being.

Key elements of the Scuola Attiva proposal, the information campaign and the contest, go hand in hand with motor and sports activities, involving the classes in moments of reflection, sharing and lots of fun.

Based on practices factsheets from the “AttiviAMOci” information campaign on proper nutrition available and downloadable from the site, this year, active school launches the music video “Energy” to involve the classes participating in the project in a motivating and virtuous journey, aimed at learning the correct habits of healthy eating and appreciating good and nutritious food. A simple and fun song that turns into an exciting challenge for all classes, thanks to the combined contest.

In fact, the classes participating in Scuola Attiva Kids and Scuola Attiva Junior are required to try their hand at dance or words, creating a special choreography or composing a single verse or an entire original text for the “Healthy song”.

It’s easy! Just follow the following steps:

Download the cards

Watch the VIDEO example, to be used as a model for class work

Remember the recipe to unleash the energy: good food, an active mind, a healthy heart and a lot of imagination!

To participate in the contest, it will be necessary to resume the choreography, record or write the lyrics of the song and send, via the online platform, the video, audio or text file by March 25, 2023 in the manner described in the regulation.

