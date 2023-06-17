Sea and saltiness: how they help our well-being and our health

The sea? A real ally of beauty and well-being, salt air is a panacea for health, that’s why!

You have certainly noticed that back from the sea you feel more serene, relaxed and beautiful! It is not a simple perception but a fact of reality. The skin takes on a healthier and younger appearance, and it is not a question of a foundationless feeling as mentioned. Skin experts have explained why.

The sea is a great ally of beauty, after having had a bath, in fact, the saltiness releases its benevolent qualities for the body. Sea water is rich in mineral salts and trace elements and by staying in the water for only 15 minutes, skin cell turnover occurs. That’s why after just one day at the beach you feel stronger, more beautiful and more energetic.

L’sea ​​water contains calcium, iodine, magnesium, chlorine all substances that have a strong disinfectant action, and which help to counteract the appearance of infections. The combination of sea water and sun enhances these effects, as the sun’s rays amplify their action.

Sea water is good for health!

Of course, you shouldn’t overdo it. Prolonged exposure to the sun, like staying in the water for a long time, is harmful. You should never stay in the water for hours, as you risk getting burned. For people with particularly sensitive skin it is important to avoid being in the sun during the hottest hours of the day and apply a moisturizing and protective cream both before entering the water and immediately after swimming.

With the right precautions it is therefore possible to get the best from both the sun and sea water, especially if you suffer from skin diseases. Such as eczema, acne or psoriasis for example. Clearly it is good to contact the dermatologist and follow his instructions, to avoid burns and scalds.

All these rules are valid as long as we are talking about clean water, swimming in dirty water should always be avoided because the harmful substances remain attached to the skin and exposing yourself to the sun increases the risk of developing dermatitis and irritations. For this reason, if you suspect that you have bathed in dirty water, you must take a shower immediately.

Back home, after washing the skin with fresh water it is important to keep it hydrated and fresh. For this it is necessary choose the most suitable product for your needsfavoring products composed of natural ingredients that are effective and safe for the skin, reducing the risk of adverse reactions.