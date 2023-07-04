Sea cucumbers as miracle workers for health

Asians have long recognized the health benefits of the sea cucumber, a distant relative of the starfish. Because of the medicinal properties, the Chinese call them “sea ginseng”. Ginseng is used as a tonic and tonic for feelings of tiredness and weakness.

Researchers from the University of South Australia have now found that sea cucumbers can also prevent diabetes. Specifically, sun-dried, salted sea cucumber has been shown to be effective along with collagen. “Our research provides solid evidence that sea cucumbers could be developed as a food product to combat the onset of diabetes,” says molecular biologist Permal Deo of the University of South Australia. In general, sea cucumbers are valuable for prevention. Previous studies have shown that they thin blood, lower blood pressure, and have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-cancer, and wound-healing properties.

