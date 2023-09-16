Sea Day on September 22nd / The hidden treasures of the sea

Lübbecke – Everyone knows the stories of pirates, sunken ships and lost treasures. Experts suspect that around three million wrecks lie at the bottom of the world‘s oceans today. These sunken ships tell stories from bygone eras. Including merchant fleets, pirate ships, passenger steamers and much more. On board they often carry valuable goods made of silver, gold or jewels, which still lie dormant at the bottom of the sea to this day. It is estimated that around 10% of the three million wrecks had valuable cargo on board. These lost riches, worth over 30 billion euros, lure many treasure hunters into the depths of the sea every year. With modern technology it is now easier to find and analyze the historical wreckage. Just at the beginning of the year, researchers found three well-preserved ships from the 18th century at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. But the sea hides even more valuable treasures!

The sea has a lot to offer, especially when it comes to cosmetics. From sea salt to caviar – the active ingredients from the sea are good for the skin. This also applies to Palmaria palmata – a subspecies of red algae that is often used to prepare sushi. Red algae has been discovered at depths of up to 300 meters. It is almost completely dark there. Experts suspect that the algae pigment phycoerythrin improves energy production in cells. The substance also supports cell renewal. The red alga also has very specific multiple sugars, so-called galactans. These oligo- or polysaccharides have, among other things, a moisturizing effect. The so-called Chlorella vulgaris is a single-celled green alga. It contains 40% amino acids and also has a very good moisturizing effect. In addition, the valuable mother-of-pearl, which is produced by some species of mussels, is often used in cosmetic products. These include, among others, the genus Pinctada, which is native to salt water. However, there are also pearl mussel species of the genus Hyriopsis that thrive in fresh waters such as rivers. When a foreign object enters the shell, the nacre surrounds it and a pearl is formed. This valuable active ingredient has been used in Asian cosmetics for thousands of years. At that time, mother-of-pearl was contained, among other things, in powder that gave the skin a lighter complexion.

These active ingredients can also be found in cosmetics today. For example as a peeling: The GEHWOL mother-of-pearl peeling uses valuable mother-of-pearl powder, fine sugar crystals and wax beads to ensure smooth and supple skin by removing annoying skin cells. The skin is gently massaged and moisturized. The GEHWOL mother-of-pearl peeling doesn’t just make feet and legs beautifully smooth and soft. The care ingredients it contains are also valuable for the skin: algae extract, for example, keeps the skin’s natural barrier intact with mineral-rich seawater. Jojoba oil makes the skin soft and supple, while bisabolol and panthenol have a skin-soothing and irritation-relieving effect at the same time.

