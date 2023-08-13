Sea, not just tanning: from weight loss to the immune system, what are its effects on the body and the organism

Going to the beach doesn’t just make you tan: here are all the benefits that our body derives from a beautiful day at the beach.

Going to the beach is one of the favorite activities of people who like to relax with the sound of the waves in the background and who want a perfect tan to erase the palest tones of winter.

When you actually sunbathe there are also other various benefits that benefit the bodywhich lead to better health. And even the mood. When it is said that the sun makes you happy, you are not joking at all. So bathing in the sea is not only synonymous with fun, but also with taking care of your body.

Here are the 5 benefits you get by going to the beach

First, swim in the sea strengthens the immune system. Immersing yourself in cold water on a regular basis lends a hand to the antioxidant processes in the body, helping them to regulate themselves and reducing the risk of developing heart disease and cancer. White blood cells are also helped by sea water and therefore over time the body manages to improve the immune system.

All the advantages of a ‘simple’ swim in the sea (tantasalute.it)

Take a bath it also helps in losing weight. Entering cold water requires a greater supply of energy to warm up and therefore as a result it is possible to partially reduce one’s body weight.

Swim It definitely helps to tone the muscles since you have to resist the water currents that tend to push out to sea or in directions you don’t want to go. So there are different muscles that are activated to stay in the place where you want to be. Consequently, by going to the beach regularly, you will be able to see an improvement in your physical performance and also in breathing.

Water contains minerals such as calcium, sodium, magnesium and chloride which are a panacea for the skin. These help to absorb toxins and reduce any skin inflammation, improving the tone and appearance of the skin. Those suffering from dermatological problems can be helped by sea water, remembering that it does not replace medical therapy.

In the end, mood can be positively affected of spending time at the beach as water activates endorphins, which are chemicals that bring good mood and help reduce the symptoms of any depression. Obviously the sea won’t work miracles, but it can be a really good ally when you’re sick.

