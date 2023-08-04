Sea water: can it be used for cooking?

Recently, the video of a girl on board a boat who immerses a frisella in sea water and then eats it, after having dressed it with cherry tomatoes, corn and mozzarella, has become popular on social networks. The idea would not be new in itself, but would derive from the popular tradition of Salento fishermen who softened and flavored the typical Apulian bread in this way. But you really can cook with sea water?

What does sea water contain?

A high concentration of salts

Marine water contains ahigh amount of dissolved saltssuch as sodium chloride, magnesium and potassium (on average about 35g per litre). It cannot be drunk pure instead of fresh water because it causes dehydration. You may experience symptoms such as dry mouth, cramps e seven and you may run into kidney damage in the most serious cases.

The risk of pollution and bacteria

In the near the boats and high quantities of can be found near the shore hydrocarbons e waste. Wastewater increases the risk of contamination from pathogens dangerous to the body. When an excessive presence of bacteria like the Intestinal enterococci they Escherichia coli snap the Bathing prohibition in the area, precisely because there are some strains capable of endangering health, with disturbances of varying severity. In any case, it’s always good avoid ingesting voluntarily sea ​​water in order not to risk gastrointestinal disorders, infections or further consequences.

Cooking with sea water: how to do it safely

To enrich your dishes with this ingredient, but without danger, you can usesea ​​water for food use. There are various companies that market it and it is also used to cook and make recipes with a sea flavor by renowned chefs. He comes microfiltrata e purified with a special technology that makes it safe from a hygienic-sanitary point of view.

Sea water for food use: which dishes can be cooked

Marine water lends itself to different uses in the kitchen. The important thing is to be able to dose it and dilute it in the correct way to enhance the flavor of the dish and obtain a balanced dish. It can be used in various ways, for example:

When cooking pasta, risotto, vegetables, potatoes or fish, dilute it with fresh water. Diluted, in place of salted water, in the preparation of broths and soups. In bread or pizza dough. Sprayed on salads as a condiment.

