SEAP-IAP and MSD Partner to Advance Precision Medicine in Oncology

The Spanish Society of Pathological Anatomy (SEAP-IAP) and the MSD company have recently announced a collaboration agreement to advance precision medicine in the field of oncology. The agreement, signed by Santiago Ramón y Cajal, president of SEAP-IAP, and Sofie Demets, executive director of Oncology at MSD in Spain, aims to promote excellence in research and improve the quality of care for patients.

According to Ramón y Cajal, the focus of the collaboration is to promote precision pathology as the first pillar of precision medicine. This involves integrating molecular data in the correct anatomical-pathological context, and promoting continuing training courses and networking with specialized reference centers.

Sofie Demets emphasized MSD’s commitment to researching innovative solutions for health and promoting precision medicine, especially in the field of oncology. The objective is to improve the quality of patient care and support professionals in the health system, with the ultimate goal of moving towards more personalized healthcare.

Precision medicine allows a percentage of patients with different tumors to receive targeted treatments that have greater efficacy and less toxicity compared to conventional treatments. However, it is important to note that not all tumors express potentially treatable alterations, and not all patients may benefit from this therapeutic strategy.

The collaboration between SEAP-IAP and MSD represents a significant step towards advancing precision medicine in the fight against cancer and other serious diseases.

Share this: Facebook

X

