Health

Federal working group for rehabilitation

Frankfurt am Main (ots)

A suitable rehabilitation facility is essential for the success of rehabilitation. The BAR’s rehabilitation facility directory (REV) supports people undergoing rehabilitation, rehabilitation providers, counseling centers, social services and other target groups in their search for a suitable medical rehabilitation facility.

The REV has been extensively revised and is now on the new website www.bar-rev.de reachable.

Numerous advanced features and content are available in the new REV:

  • a more user-friendly interface for those looking for facilities, including an interactive map view, location and vicinity search, watch list function and revised indication areas
  • optimized data maintenance for rehabilitation facilities that are already registered in the REV or want to register
  • From now on, outpatient facilities can also register in the REV

For decades, the REV has been the only non-commercial, independent and cross-institution directory with currently more than 1,000 rehabilitation facilities and at the same time one of the most frequently used offers of the BAR.

The REV was comprehensively further developed in intensive cooperation with rehabilitation providers, service provider and affected associations as well as medical experts.

About the Federal Working Group for Rehabilitation eV (BAR):

The BAR is the association of rehabilitation providers in Germany. Since 1969 it has been promoting the participation of people with disabilities in the structured social benefit system. The BAR designs and supports the interaction of the rehabilitation providers, imparts specialist knowledge and works with the further development of rehabilitation and participation.

