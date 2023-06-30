searched the garage of two Italian brothers. The parents of the little girl listened for hours Il Tirreno

New searches were launched this morning as part of the search for Mia Kataleya Chiclio Alvarez, the 5-year-old Peruvian girl who has been missing since June 10 from the courtyard of the former Astor hotel in via Maragliano, where she lived with her family. On the mandate of the deputy prosecutor Luca Tescaroli, coordinator of the district anti-mafia directorate, and of the public prosecutor Christine Von Borries, searches are also underway in some rooms near the former hotel, including the garages of a building. According to what has been learned, the carabinieri investigators are also engaged in the search of the premises of a company adjacent to the courtyard of the former Astor, which appears to be managed by two Italian brothers, where little Kata may have been hidden for a few hours after the possible kidnapping. The two brothers would have been searched as third parties not investigated by the prosecutor.

Listen to Kata’s parents again

Miguel Angel Ramon Chiclio Romero and Kathrina Alvarez, parents of Kata, were heard again today by the investigators of the Carabinieri and by the prosecutors who are conducting the investigation. It was the father and mother of little Mia Kataleya Chiclio Alvarez who asked to be heard again in order to be able to provide useful elements for research. This morning, therefore, around 9.30, the parents went to the barracks of the Carabinieri command in Florence, where they were interviewed several times until late in the afternoon. Some phases of their testimonies were also heard by prosecutors Luca Tescaroli, Christine Von Borries and Giuseppe Ledda. Miguel Angel Ramon Chiclio Romero and Kathrina Alvarez were accompanied by lawyers Filippo Zanasi and Sharon Matteoni; with them also Luciano Garofano, general of the carabinieri on leave and previously commander of the RIS in Parma, who was appointed consultant to the family. «The parents have asked to be heard again – said the lawyer Sharon Matteoni – in order to be able to clarify some elements that they believe may be important for the development of the investigations. They have also provided some details in the hope that they will be profitable». In the meantime, the investigators would have compared their story with details that emerged during the investigative operations.

Nordio: «The kidnapping of the little girl cannot be traced back to her stay at the former Astor»

On the disappearance of Mia Kataleya Alvarez Chicllo “at the moment, according to what is represented by the local Public Prosecutor’s Office, there are no elements suitable to believe that the kidnapping of the minor can in some way be traced back to her stay inside the occupied building”. This was stated by the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, responding in the Senate to a question by the senator of Azione-Italia viva Ivan Scalfarotto. Kataleya, the five-year-old Peruvian girl, disappeared on 10 June while she was in the former Astor hotel in Florence. In the response phase, the minister limited himself to reconstructing the story and, due to the ongoing investigation, specified: “At this point I must stop because respect for the autonomy and independence of the judiciary requires a dutiful abstention”.

