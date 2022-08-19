Aloe Vera, for the uninitiated, is a plant known for its infinite beneficial and healing properties. Since primitive times it was used for its healing characteristics, so much so that it went down in history as a prodigious plant. Its gel can be used for many things.

Sunburned, use this natural gel and you will immediately feel better

In fact, aloe Vera is characterized by a variety of active substances that prove to be valid for carrying out essential functions for our well-being. Its properties are really many and it is possible to distinguish them between two different types of use. In the form of Gel for external use, it acts as a healing and moisturizer reducing the time of tissue repair, as a soothing in case of burns or irritations of any kind.

Or in the form of pure juice for internal use: with a protective, antibacterial, laxative and purifying gastro action. To fully exploit all its beneficial properties and enhance its efficiency, aloe must be used in purity or in products that are as natural as possible and derived only from the extraction of the gel or juice in a straight line from the plant.

Today we will see why aloe gel is perfect for sunburn on the skin caused by the sun’s rays. The forming and antioxidant properties of Aloe Vera are a real cure-all for the skin, especially in the presence of more or less severe sunburn. Aloe Vera Gel turns out to be a perfect natural remedy after sun exposure: sprinkled and massaged on the area affected by the sun it has a soothing action on the skin, offering a sense of almost instant relief.

Precisely for this reason, many sun creams and after sun creams are based on Aloe Vera in order to guarantee the efficient action against skin aging. That is one of the major damages caused by sun exposure, thanks to the antioxidant action of aloe vera. It also helps the stimulation of collagen production, making the skin soft and keeping it hydrated and finally, balsamic action on sunburn and burns produced by exposure to sunlight.

Furthermore, Aloe Vera Gel is also known for its healing properties. The presence of acemanno, vitamins and mineral salts stimulates the formation of scar tissue making its use very valid in the treatment of scars and small burns. Scars are the effect of an injury and unlike normal wounds they do not heal completely, but leave a permanent mark on the skin.

The use of Aloe Vera gel promotes better wound healing. This is why this gel is great for wounds and injuries such as those caused by sunburn.