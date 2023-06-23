Seasickness… for some a real tragedy: what can be done to counter it

Counteracting the symptoms of seasickness can seem like an impossible task. Here are some tips to counteract this disorder.

Sea voyages, for some people, can turn into an endless nightmare. In the popular imagination, the ship is associated with an incredible feeling of freedom, yet there are those who would do anything to avoid having this experience. It is not a whim or an unresolved emotional trauma, but the onset of a sudden and constant malaise that is called motion sickness.

Seasickness, very common among individuals, can affect adults and children alike. The world of medicine offers some solutions that can limit suffering. On the market, for example, there are plasters, chewing gum and bracelets that promise to eliminate nausea, dizziness and a sense of disorientation.

Before resorting to these remedies, however, it is possible implement useful guidelines which, in many cases, prove to be decisive.

How to fight seasickness: all the tips to put an end to this annoying ailment

People feel very uncomfortable when they start to feel the first symptoms of motion sickness. In addition to physical discomfort, they are afraid of interfering with the carefree care of their loved ones. It is never easy to deal with situations of this type, especially if you are going on vacation or if you are taking part in a pedal boat trip with your friends.

The thing to be aware of is that behind the unmanageable nausea, cold sweats and sudden pallor, there is a very specific cause. Sea voyages, due to the incessant rocking, can cause a discrepancy between the stimuli of the vestibular system (responsible for balance) and the visual one. The moment they don’t match, the first symptoms appear.

The remedies against seasickness – tantasalute.it

Experts advise not to panic and to try to match the rhythm of the ship. The goal can be achieved through deep breaths and well-studied thoughts. Furthermore, it seems very useful to point your gaze towards the horizon because, in doing so, you will have a fixed point of reference which will allow you to address the presence of conflicting signals.

You don’t have to avoid eating before traveling, but it will be enough eat light meals, free from irritants such as alcohol, coffee, milk, tea and fruit juices. Is critical divert attention from bodily sensationsto then move it to fun activities that contribute to distraction.

Sit or lie down, perhaps away from people who are experiencing the same disorder so as not to be influenced, can be of immediate benefit to symptoms, reducing dizziness and lack of balance. In most cases, it is enough to follow these small tips to completely change your approach to sea travel.

