From the end of March to June, the hearts of asparagus fans beat faster. Here you can find out how to prepare asparagus perfectly and what not to do when doing so.

Have you ever wondered when asparagus tastes best – at the beginning of the season or towards the end? When to buy asparagus to freeze? Or how asparagus risotto gets a surprising twist?

Experts have answers to the most exciting questions about the popular spring vegetable.

1. Buying asparagus at the supermarket too early

“Many think: Of course, buy asparagus right at the beginning of the season. But the anticipation plays a role here,” says Simon Schumacher, Managing Director of the Association of Southern German Asparagus and Strawberry Growers in Bruchsal.

When the asparagus season begins, you sit outside again, and then there is the sun and spring fever. That’s what you associate with asparagus.

“But objectively you have to answer with a clear ‘It depends’. An even heat under the foil, the variety and the mineral content of the soil are decisive for the good taste,” says the asparagus expert.

2. Cut the asparagus wrong

Simon Schumacher prefers an oblique cut. This not only looks nicer, but also increases the surface area. As a result, asparagus pieces could give off flavor at the first bite and absorb more dressing in a salad, for example.

“I wouldn’t cut them too small,” says Schumacher. So not as short as with a spring onion. “Three to five centimeters are proven. Otherwise the dressing can displace the asparagus taste.”

3. Use ingredients that don’t go with the asparagus at all

“Garlic doesn’t fit,” Schumacher is certain. It competes too much with the asparagus’s own taste. Just like salami.

And what is an absolute no-go: ketchup! “It’s way too spicy,” says Schumacher.

4. Exposing asparagus to too much heat

“Too much heat is not good,” warns Simon Schumacher. Whether cooked or grilled – the heads should not be directly in the heat center. Otherwise they will be overcooked on top and still firm on the bottom.

The heads should therefore point towards the edge on the grill grate. And in the pot, the rods should stand at an angle. There is a trick for this: you place a cup in the pot and place the sticks on it at an angle.

5. Freeze asparagus wrong

According to asparagus expert Schumacher, in order to freeze the stalks, they should not be boiled or blanched, but only peeled.

It is then directly frozen into the boiling water. However, not 12 minutes as usual, but only very briefly.

Schumacher has another tip: “I recommend not freezing the asparagus at the end of the season, but preferably right after Pentecost. That’s where most of them are and that’s where it’s cheapest. At the end of the season, prices usually rise again.”

6. Serve the wrong wine with asparagus

“The metallic note occurs when too much acid from the wine meets asparagine, the amino acid in asparagus,” explains Ernst Büscher from the German Wine Institute in Bodenheim.

The Riesling, otherwise an all-rounder, is therefore out of the question for white asparagus. Thanks to its mild fruit acidity and herbaceous note, a nice Silvaner would be better.

According to Büscher, the sauce is also important: “Sometimes it can act as a buffer and soften the metallic note a bit.”

Büscher’s insider tip for asparagus salad with strawberries is a non-alcoholic wine in addition to a slightly dry Müller-Thurgau: “The lack of alcohol is compensated with residual sweetness. That fits wonderfully.”

The fatter a sauce is, the richer the wine can be. A creamy Pinot Gris goes well with Hollandaise sauce.

If the asparagus is served with melted butter and a fish seasoned with lemon, a Pinot Blanc, which also brings citrus notes, harmonises.