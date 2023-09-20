Home » Season of acute respiratory diseases begins
In general, the RKI recommends paying attention to the following in the coming weeks and months to protect against serious respiratory illnesses:

Anyone who has symptoms of an acute respiratory infection should stay at home for three to five days and until their symptoms have significantly improved. If the symptoms worsen, do not improve, or if you belong to a risk group with a higher probability of a severe course of the disease, you should consult your family doctor. Vaccinations against COVID-19, influenza and pneumococcus should be up to date in accordance with STIKO recommendations.

To assess the situation of acute respiratory diseases, or ARE for short, several data sources must be evaluated together. In the pandemic radar, they are sometimes updated daily; for a comprehensive assessment, there are weekly reports and in-depth individual reports, for example on GrippeWeb, an online portal whose participation is open to everyone.

