According to experts it will last at least until the end of April

In Trani, as in the rest of Italy, a particularly violent season of ailments is still underway: the experts say that it is not only the circulation of the flu virus, but also the syncyntial one that weighs. This combination has had an important impact both in terms of numbers and hospitalisations. Suffice it to recall that the flu virus alone leads to the death of between 5,000 and 15,000 Italians each year. There are several causes: adverse and alternating weather conditions; the reduced flu vaccination campaign; the low immunity of the population, a consequence of the containment measures of the Covid-19. According to expert forecasts, this new wave of infections will last at least until the end of April.

To this flu there is also an increase in cases of scarlet fever which is affecting several kindergartens and elementary schools in Trani but more generally in the area with several children at home with high fever or vomiting. Scarlet fever is detected with a normal oral swab which is also carried out in pediatric studies these days literally besieged.