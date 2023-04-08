Home Health Seasonal flu, boom in infections also in Trani
Health

Seasonal flu, boom in infections also in Trani

by admin

According to experts it will last at least until the end of April

Saturday 8 April 2023
11.51

In Trani, as in the rest of Italy, a particularly violent season of ailments is still underway: the experts say that it is not only the circulation of the flu virus, but also the syncyntial one that weighs. This combination has had an important impact both in terms of numbers and hospitalisations. Suffice it to recall that the flu virus alone leads to the death of between 5,000 and 15,000 Italians each year. There are several causes: adverse and alternating weather conditions; the reduced flu vaccination campaign; the low immunity of the population, a consequence of the containment measures of the Covid-19. According to expert forecasts, this new wave of infections will last at least until the end of April.
To this flu there is also an increase in cases of scarlet fever which is affecting several kindergartens and elementary schools in Trani but more generally in the area with several children at home with high fever or vomiting. Scarlet fever is detected with a normal oral swab which is also carried out in pediatric studies these days literally besieged.

See also  Hospital of Albenga, Anna Maria Rebuttato new head of the internal medicine department

You may also like

He has an illness in the gym, the...

Allegri’s last doubts

Cars on the crowd in Tel Aviv: killed...

It’s not due to lack of sleep! That’s...

By 2030 we will have vaccines against cancer...

This is how chic the shoe trend looks...

Direct Cagliari-Juve Primavera 4-3: where to see it...

Corona News: Nationwide Corona requirements over – FOCUS...

Paolo Bonolis, the announcement leaves Pio and Amedeo...

If you are Aries, follow these tips for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy