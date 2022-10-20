Home Health Seasonal flu, how to protect yourself when it comes
by admin
Punctual as a clock, the flu season arrives. In fact, the first flu viruses this year were already identified at the end of the summer, well ahead of the norm. And looking at what has happened and is still happening in the southern hemisphere, where winter has just passed, there is no need to rest assured.

The Australian influence

In Australia, the flu hit hard, as he hadn’t remembered for at least five years. On the other hand, after two years of limited social contacts and masks, the immune system is more exposed to viruses than circulated less during the pandemic.

Influenza, 7 million cases expected

Hence the alarm for people considered fragile, the elderly first. Yes, because 65% of hospitalizations and 85% of flu-related deaths concern people over 65. On the other hand, the flu increases the risk of pneumonia by 100 times, by 10 times that of myocardial infarction and by 8 times that of stroke. And make kidney disorders and diabetes worse too.

The program of the Festival of Health 2022

Because the elderly risk more

What causes the greatest frailty of the elderly is not only the presence of other diseases, likely in this population, but the natural aging of the immune system. Of the complications related to the flu in the less young he will speak Nicola Veronese, scientific director of the Italian Society of Hospital and Territory Geriatrics – Sigot – during the Health Festival “The new era” to be held from 20 to 22 October at the Ara Pacis in Rome. The meeting will also be an opportunity to talk about the vaccination campaign together with Pier Luigi Bartolettideputy secretary of the Fimmg, e Roberto Tobianational secretary of Federfarma.

Vaccines, let’s not forget those for adults and the elderly: here’s what to do and when

GPs and frontline pharmacists

General practitioners and pharmacists will in fact be at the forefront of the race against time to vaccinate, elderly and non-elderly. It is in fact in the offices of family doctors and pharmacies that citizens go to seek advice and understand how and when to get vaccinated. The experts will explain it on stage: in the elderly the recommended vaccine is the high-dose or adjuvanted one, suitable precisely to stimulate their defense system which, due to age, is rather slow to respond to stimuli.

And we tragically understood that the immune system is fragile during Covid; for this reason, experts say, preventing the flu in these people would reduce their access to the emergency room in the presence of serious symptoms, thus avoiding exposing them to further risks, such as that of contagion with Sar-Cov-2. The vaccine, in fact, even if it does not protect 100% from infection, allows you to develop the flu in a milder way and therefore lowers the risk of being hospitalized.

Covid or flu? When it is necessary to be able to distinguish them

by Valentina Guglielmo

