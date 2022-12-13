TRENTO. As of today they are 86,958 vaccinations against influenza seasonal carried out over two months in the Apss vaccination centers and by family doctors in Trentino. Of these – underlines Apss in a note – 61,000 doses were administered to the over 65s e 1,100 to health workers.

The vaccine doses purchased by Apss are 110.000a quantity higher than that administered to the population during last year’s flu campaign. The epidemic curve is increasing and the incidence of cases is equal to 14.37 out of 1,000 assisteda value higher than that achieved in previous flu seasons.

This year’s flu epidemic can be considered at high intensity. Data from the last few weeks tell us that the disease has mainly affected school-age children and teenagers. The seasonal flu vaccination campaign continues in December.

The elderly are the priority target as well as all the people most exposed to the virus or at risk of having complications following the disease. The surveillance system Influnet allows you to estimate the week of the beginning, the duration and the intensity of the flu epidemic.

Estimated new cases of flu syndromes in week 48 (November 28-December 4) are 277 for a total of 877 cases since the beginning of Influnet surveillance (42nd week: 17-23 October). During the 48th week of surveillance, the number of cases of flu increased: the incidence of flu syndromes was 14.37 cases per thousand assisted, an increase compared to the previous week (9.81 cases per thousand assisted). The epidemic curve is growing rapidly and is approaching the high intensity threshold (17.36 cases per thousand assisted).

In the first 7 weeks of surveillance, 5 serious cases of influenza in unvaccinated subjects and one death were reported. The age range is from 59 years to 78 unvaccinated years and one death.