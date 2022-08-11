Last July 28th Sebastian Vettelsample of F1 and former pilot of the Ferrariopened his official profile on Instagram. Throughout her career, embellished by the victory of four world championships, Vettel had resisted the call of social media. He was the only one among the active pilots who did not have an official account.

“I feel alone – said Vettel jokingly in an interview last June – I am the only one left out, obviously by choice. I never started. And I’m happy I don’t even have an app ”.

Yet Sebastian Vettel, if he wanted to, could have become one of the most followed sportsmen online. Not just for his sporting deeds. At the center of Vettel’s thoughts there are not only curves, straights and pit stops. The pilot is very active when it comes to climate crisisor of civil rights, including those clamored by the lgbtq + community. All issues to which the users of social networks, especially the youngest, are very attentive.

“But I don’t want to spend too much time online – Vettel always said -. I am very defensive about this, I try to use the phone very little. I realize how addictive it can be when others pass it on to me: there is always something interesting that makes you scroll up ”.

Then something happened. And Vettel, who in any case has always had an official website, has changed – at least in part – his idea.

At 35, the German driver decided to retire. He will race the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 20, and then Goodbye, he will get out of an F1 car forever.

Sebastian Vettel thought for a long time how to say it. “A press release would have been too cold – brother Fabian said in recent days -. I was sure it would thrill people, so I suggested he put it on social media. That way the message would get to the people who really care: the fans of him. It was a crazy idea, but it worked beyond our expectations ”.

Sebastian Vettel, for the occasion, did something very simple. He sat on a stool, said what he felt, and then-together with his brother- has published content on social media for the first timeon Instagram in fact. A short black and white video. Which in a short time has been seen more than two million times. And that allowed the pilot to attract, with only two posts (the other contains the same message but in German), 2.1 million followers.

They are not many, when compared with those who follow other F1 drivers. Lewis Hamiltonthe champion of Mercedes, has more than 29 million followers on Instagram: he is the most followed driver. The Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, on the same social network he has more than 8 million. But both have been posting content with some regularity, and for some time now.

Vettel is stopped at the video message of the withdrawal. It’s been three weeks now. That four-minute clip, which sums up his persona perfectly, remains the only track on the social media of the champion.

“Who am I? Sebastian – he says in the video looking straight into the room – father of three children and husband of a wonderful woman “. And then almost immediately he adds: “I am tolerant and I feel that we all have the same rights to live, no matter how we look, where we come from and who we love”.

2 Posts 2.1M followers 0 following reads his Instagram page that seems already abandoned.

Now that he approaches retirement, and that attention towards the figure of the champion inevitably begins to decline, Vettel – who knows – will be able to make a healthier use of social media, more committed, perhaps. Or his greeting to F1 fans will remain an isolated episode, a successful communication experimenta perfect example of the power of social media.

It is not to be excluded, given the reticence that the pilot has always shown. “Social networks are not for me – he told those who interviewed him for the F1 site -. Although yes, of course I have a phone, a latest generation iPhone. But I admit it’s for the camera. And for the maps: I like the apps that show the routes ”.

From the same interview, we learn that Vettel loves to read, “but not online news“. “I have nothing against journalists – said Vettel – but online the news ends in the title, in the rest of the article there is not much else. I am a big fan, however, of the Sunday papers ”.