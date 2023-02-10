Seborrheic dermatitis it is a type of dermatitis that causes inflammation of the skin which, if not caught in time, could get worse. It can affect adults, children and infants.

The causes are different and it is important to diagnose it early and undertake the right natural treatment and the right drug therapy to solve the problem or, at least, to slow it down.

Find out what are the causes, symptoms and remedies.

What is seborrheic dermatitis

Seborrheic dermatitis is an inflammation of the skin that can affect anyone: children, infants and adults.

It develops especially in adults and men are more affected than women: according to statistics, only 5 percent of the population suffers from serious forms of this pathology, but everyone experiences it as a serious discomfort.

Seborrheic dermatitis occurs most frequently between the ages of 18 and 40. In this inflammation, the glands that produce sebum are highly active, secreting quantities of the latter that are harmful to the skin.

Furthermore, this alteration is associated with an accelerated multiplication of skin cells, this causes the classic redness and yellowish and greasy scales.

Seborrheic dermatitis can affect the nose, face and scalp. beard and other body parts.

How to tell if you have seborrheic dermatitis

Seborrheic dermatitis is a sneaky and annoying disease.

It can be recognized by the redness and yellowish scales in the most evident parts of the face, such as the eyebrows, nose, ears – the part of the pavilions – mouth, armpits, scalp, face.

The least affected areas are the neck, back and chest which, however, must be checked to differentiate and exclude other infections. Therefore, the areas of the body where the sebaceous glands are present are affected.

The characteristic symptoms of this inflammation are the following:

Itching;

Erythematous-desquamative lesions;

scaly plaque crusts;

redness;

Oily skin;

Ache;

Dandruff on the scalp, eyebrows or beard;

Cradle cap, in children;

Dry, frizzy and oily hair;

Sleep disturbances, due to itching;

Secondary infections.

As mentioned before, this seborrheic dermatitis affects adults in particular and it seems that over time it could be the cause of other pathologies such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, which develops in newborns.

With regard to the so-called “cradle cap”, this can affect the newborn and develops, above all, in the face, scalp and in the folds of the skin where the diaper is present.

It needs to be diagnosed right away and treated promptly.

Causes of seborrheic dermatitis

The causes related to seborrheic dermatitis are not yet fully understood.

A cause not yet fully clarified is the presence of a microorganism, Malassezia: up to now, it is not clear whether seborrheic dermatitis could be a consequence of the presence of this yeast, or whether it is dermatitis that causes it to be born.

What is certain is that from the analyzes carried out on patients Malassezia is often present. Other triggers are:

Infections due to fungi, bacteria and yeasts, such as Malassezia, precisely;

The change of season, especially in winter;

Neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease;

A diet rich in fats and sugars;

Stress and anxiety;

Fatigue;

Depression;

Immune system deficiency;

Predisposition at the genetic level;

Hormonal disorders;

Use of irritants, such as cleansers or lotions;

HIV/AIDS, as seborrheic dermatitis can more seriously affect those affected;

Lack of sleep;

Vitamin deficiencies.

Seborrheic dermatitis is not a problem caused by poor personal hygiene and is not a contagious or infectious disease.

Treatment for seborrheic dermatitis: cures and natural remedies

When the first signs and symptoms appear, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist who, through a medical examination and some tests, will arrive at the correct diagnosis.

The diagnosis will serve to exclude the presence of other skin diseases such as, for example, psoriasis: this can be confused with seborrheic dermatitis, as it also causes skin irritation, scaling of the scalp and scabs on the head.

Once the therapy has been established, you will have to follow it to the letter, in dosage and duration. Even if, unfortunately, there is no definitive cure, the therapy serves to slow down the inflammatory process considerably.

There are also effective natural remedies that you can combine with drug therapy (antifungals, anti-inflammatories and steroids):

To regulate the production of sebum in the scalp, use a selenium sulphide-based shampoo. Get advice from the dermatologist;

You can also opt for an oil emollient shampoo of uno seborrheic dermatitis gel shampoo;

If present in children in the form of cradle cap, it is advisable to wash the baby once a day with non-aggressive products, gently removing the scales before rinsing;

It may be useful to use soft and cotton clothes;

Avoid cosmetic products and aggressive detergents;

Try not to scratch yourself;

Avoid fats and sugars.

Anyway, this disease becomes chronic and will never fully heal from it, however natural and pharmacological treatments can greatly improve the symptoms.