It should not be confused with actinic keratosis, which could develop into cancer. “There seborrheic keratosis it’s a benign skin lesioncaused by an increased proliferation (i.e. growth) of keratinocytes, the cells that make up our skin – clarifies Paul Gisondi, associate professor of Dermatology and venereology at the University of Verona -. It appears as a flat or slightly raised growth of usually brown in colour, although it can be variable from tan to black. The surface is typically warty and feels wrinkled to the touch. The margins are regular. It can arise on any part of the body though it prefers the face, neck and trunk».