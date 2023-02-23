Home Health Seborrheic keratosis, those dark spots on the skin that appear as the skin ages: symptoms, treatments, causes
Health

Seborrheic keratosis, those dark spots on the skin that appear as the skin ages: symptoms, treatments, causes

by admin

It should not be confused with actinic keratosis, which could develop into cancer. “There seborrheic keratosis it’s a benign skin lesioncaused by an increased proliferation (i.e. growth) of keratinocytes, the cells that make up our skin – clarifies Paul Gisondi, associate professor of Dermatology and venereology at the University of Verona -. It appears as a flat or slightly raised growth of usually brown in colour, although it can be variable from tan to black. The surface is typically warty and feels wrinkled to the touch. The margins are regular. It can arise on any part of the body though it prefers the face, neck and trunk».

February 23, 2023 | 09:52

(©) breaking latest news

See also  "Healed or vaccinated immunity wears off, new doses in the future"

You may also like

Gimbe, essential care held up in the North...

Follow the Formula 1 tests live

Kyr – Kyr probiotics and vitamin D

Cigarette breath, unbearable! I’ll reveal the trick that...

One out of three Italian teenagers suffers from...

Fruit alert, if you find this code on...

WHO, a pregnant or childbirth woman dies every...

Franklin method, how training that uses the mind...

Is it legal to pick fruit from the...

Syncytial virus, Moderna presents the vaccine that saves...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy