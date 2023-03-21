G. Pohl-Boskamp GmbH & Co. KG

The pharmaceutical company Pohl-Boskamp today enrolled the first patient in its COVARI-2 study. In this study, ELOM-080, the active ingredient of the respiratory drug GeloMyrtol® forte, is being investigated in the therapy of outpatient COVID-19 patients with pronounced acute cough symptoms. This was preceded by the COVARI study published in 2022 on hospitalized patients suffering from COVID-19 who required oxygen, with the result being conclusive signals for further investigation of the herbal active ingredient in outpatient patients suffering from COVID-19.

After the positive vote of the ethics committee and the BfArM, Pohl-Boskamp is now starting a double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-centre phase 2 study in Germany (EudraCT 2022-003478-22). 15 resident doctors are taking part in the study. The aim is to include 120 patients with typical COVID-19 symptoms, who also have pronounced acute cough symptoms, in the study. “The COVARI-2 study is intended to answer the question of whether the use of ELOM-080 can improve the course of the disease in patients suffering from COVID-19. The course of the cough symptoms is examined with regard to frequency and severity as well as the development of further COVID-19 19 typical symptoms,” explains study leader Dr. Manuela Thinesse-Mallwitz, general practitioner, Munich.

Focus on mucociliary clearance

Mucociliary clearance (MCC), the airway’s self-cleaning mechanism, plays a major role in inflammatory airway diseases. This is shown by the results of both clinical and experimental research as well as practical findings from (GP) patient care. Current research results from well-known institutes show that the mucociliary clearance in the early phase of COVID-19 disease can be impaired, overloaded, damaged or largely non-functional[1],[2],[3],[4],[5],[6]. One possibility to have a positive effect on the course of the disease could be to maintain or restore mucociliary clearance in order to counteract an aggravation or spread of the infection in the airways. “Earlier studies have already shown that ELOM-080 causes an enhancement of the MCC [7]”, comments Dr. Thomas Wittig, General Practitioner and Head of Medicine & Clinical Research, Pohl-Boskamp. The phytotherapeutic agent improves the natural protection and cleaning mechanism down to the deep airways. The activity of the cilia is significantly increased (secretomotoric), the tough mucus is liquefied and stimulates the production of thinner mucus (mucosecretolytic)[8],[9],[10],[11]. As a result, the secretion with adhering viruses and bacteria is transported away more quickly.

COVARI study: Effects of ELOM-080 as add-on therapy

The previous COVARI study from 2022 on hospitalized, oxygen-dependent COVID-19 patients showed that the patients who were additionally treated with ELOM-080 required significantly less additional oxygen as early as the 2nd week of hospitalization. In addition, the patients in the ELOM-080 group suffered significantly less from shortness of breath during exertion (e.g. when climbing stairs) after discharge. “Overall, the results of the COVARI study indicated conclusive signals that the mucociliary clearance enhancer ELOM-080 could improve the respiratory status of patients with COVID-19,” said Prof. Michael Dreher, University Hospital Aachen and study leader COVARI study .

ELOM-080 is being investigated as a therapy option for acute COVID-19 courses

The COVARI-2 study on outpatients with COVID-19 patients is intended to test whether ELOM-080 can positively influence the course of the disease in terms of symptom severity and duration. “The results of the COVARI study have encouraged us to take the next step,” says Dr. Thomas Wittig. “This seems important to us, since unfortunately there are still no evidence-based therapy options for doctors in private practice”. Guideline Recommendations[12] reduce outpatient therapy options to a few antiviral agents or to supportive measures due to a lack of tested options; family doctors are well aware of this dilemma. “COVID-19 has lost its terror, but SARS-CoV-2 has not gone away. So there is a need to continue research into this new disease in order to provide doctors and patients with evidence-based treatment recommendations.” comments dr. Thinesse-Mallwitz’s commitment to research.

Pohl-Boskamp is optimistic and hopes the study will yield promising results that can be used to treat COVID-19.

ELOM-080, the active ingredient in GeloMyrtol® forte, is established in the therapy of acute and chronic bronchitis and sinusitis and, as an enhancer of mucociliary clearance, predisposes to the treatment of respiratory diseases that are associated with functional impairment of mucociliary clearance.

Continuing research on the active ingredient ELOM-080 could provide physicians and patients with therapy for the symptomatic treatment of COVID-19 disease in the long term.

