The Association ” Angela Serra Ardos Group “of Germaneto-Catanzaro, in collaboration with the medical and nursing / oss team directed by Professors Pierosandro Tagliaferri and Pierfrancesco Tassone, the second event of the project” Care from care to care: October month of prevention “will be held.

The aim of the day will be to create, in particular for breast cancer patients, a moment of meeting, sharing and integration of knowledge and skills in line with the institutional mission: relatives or friends of the patients, or the patients themselves, with specific skills in “oncological aesthetics”, will put at the service of all patients advice, information brochures and free services of “oncological aesthetics”.

Aesthetic treatment, in fact, is today an important support to therapies, it helps to contain the side effects of medical treatments and at the same time relaxes the mind and body, generating a better quality of life.

The way to find a good quality of life after the disease also passes through mental well-being and the right support in everyday life: to this end, former patients, accompanied by the volunteers of the Association who are also mostly former patients, will cross the doors of the Day Hospital with a great spirit of solidarity to give support to patients who are currently experiencing their own path, supported by the psycho-oncologist with group and individual meetings on topics chosen by the patients with a selection of topics.

Last but not least, patients will have the opportunity to take part in nutritional assessments with a view to integrating proper attention to bone health and prevention into a correct lifestyle (nutrition and exercise). from osteoporosis.

“In the near future, moreover, it will be possible to hold face-to-face and remote meetings with a dedicated team for fitwalking and physical exercise which will represent the initiatives planned for the coming months also in the field of spontaneous clinical research”, says Dr. .ssa Nicoletta Staropoli.

The goal of the day is therefore to inform and assist cancer patients by promoting well-being and quality of life before, during and after treatments.

This emblematic day is to be understood as a start-up of initiatives and events in support of those ancillary treatments that are absolutely necessary to complete every good oncological process with the aim of creating new collaborations and starting new paths that will continue at the Day Hospital of medical oncology of the Germaneto University Hospital which represents an avant-garde structure in translational and clinical research and which is based on the patient’s priority, respect for his autonomy, dignity and social integration.