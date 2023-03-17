Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) is the in vitro genetic examination of cells from an embryo created after artificial insemination before it is transferred to the uterus. For this purpose, individual cells are removed from the embryo at a very early stage, which are then examined for the presence of certain diseases (e.g. chromosomal disorders or genetic diseases caused by genetic modifications and inherited). According to the Embryo Protection Act (ESchG), carrying out pre-implantation diagnostics (PGD) is only permitted in exceptional cases and after the approval of an ethics committee in an approved center. The organizational and procedural requirements for carrying out PGD are laid down in the Preimplantation Diagnostics Ordinance (PIDV).

The federal government’s report on experiences with preimplantation diagnostics, which is to be submitted every four years, contains the number of measures carried out each year and a scientific evaluation based on central documentation and anonymous data. The present report takes into account the information up to the end of 2018. The number of applications with a favorable assessment in 2018, at 319, only slightly exceeded the expectation of 300 applications per year formulated in the regulation-making process. At the end of September 2019, ten PGD centers were approved in Germany and there were five ethics committees for PGD. The existing PID centers have been continuously expanded to include reproductive medicine facilities.

The report is intended to provide the German Bundestag with a reliable basis for checking the practice of PGD. The field report is necessary for a reliable assessment of the consequences of recognizing PGD.