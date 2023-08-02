secondhand smoke increases risk by 50%

Secondhand smoke and cervical cancer, an Italian study has discovered a close link. Exposure to secondhand cigarette smoke increases the risk of developing this type of cancer by about 50%.

The news comes from a research carried out by the Institute for the Study, Prevention and Oncological Network of Florence and the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research IRCCS of Milan. You can read the results in the scientific journal Journal of Cancer Research and Clinical Oncology.

The numbers of cervical cancer in Italy

Cervical cancer was among the most common among women until a few years ago. The introduction of HPV vaccination for adolescentswhich is among the main causes of this tumor and the introduction of tests HPV that make it possible to detect cancer cells early have definitely improved the situation.

In Italy they are still estimated 2,400 new cases per year, representing 1.3% of all cancers diagnosed in women. The data is contained in the report The numbers of cancer in Italy.

What are the symptoms?

In the initial stages there are no symptoms or they are common to many other pathologies. The most frequent symptoms are:

abnormal bleeding, bloodless vaginal discharge, pain during intercourse.

Among the risk factors, cigarette smoking is already reported by many scientific studies. The evidence on the consequences of inhaling passive smoke is, however, scarce.

Passive smoking and cervical cancer: strong increase in risk

The researchers put 21 studies carried out on the subject under the magnifying glass. The data analysis has led to highlight that the risk of moderate or severe pretumor lesions is 52% higher in those exposed to secondhand smoke. The risk of invasive forms of cancer is instead 42% higher.

Passive smoking and cervical cancer: attention to coexistence with smokers

The search went into detail. Experts have verified the difference between the exposure of children and adolescents and that of adults. Having lived as a child in a house where smoking increases the risk but moderately. On the contrary, living together as adults greatly increases the chances of developing this type of cancer.

