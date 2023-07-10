Secret recipe for streak-free glass: find out how to clean them in one step and effortlessly

With a simple and effortless gesture, I’ll let you clean the windows and mirrors of the house in a single gesture, discover the secret recipe for streak-free glass.

Are you tired of seeing your windows full of halos after cleaning them? Are you looking for the secret recipe for obtaining perfectly clean and shiny glass in a single gesture and effortlessly? Then you’re in the right place! Cleaning windows is one of the most feared activities in the home, as we often risk leaving annoying halos that ruin the appearance of our environment. However, there is a quick and easy fix to get rid of this problem once and for all.

Thanks to the recipe I am about to show you, you will discover how to clean windows effectively, obtaining a deep cleaning and leaving no traces of halos. Basically, you won’t find yourself there for hours going over and over with the rag to eliminate annoying detergent residues that dull the surface of your windows, thus making everything faster and easier. With this recipe, you will forget about the old cleaning techniques that require a long list of products to buy, very few ingredients are enough and with a single gesture you will get amazing results. Don’t waste any more time then, and find out right away what you need to make your secret recipe for streak-free glasses: clean them too, in a single gesture and effortlessly.

To make this recipe, we will need:

4 tablespoons of white vinegar

100 g of bicarbonate

1 liter of water

1 empty spray bottle

Preparation of the Secret recipe for streak-free glass

To make this quick and easy ecological recipe, start pouring all the ingredients into a bowl and mix them vigorously to make everything uniform. She then pours everything into a spray bottle and shakes again to make sure that all the ingredients are well mixed.

How to use

Spray the mixture generously on the glass and mirrors to be cleaned, making sure to cover the entire surface. Let it act for a few moments, so that the compound can dissolve the dirt and residues present, then take some newspaper and use it to remove the liquid, making circular movements on the glass or mirror. The newspaper will absorb the excess solution and leave a shiny, streak-free surface.

With this versatile recipe, you can safely clean glass and mirrors throughout the house, it is in fact suitable for windows, glass doors, wardrobe mirrors and any other glass surface in your home. Furthermore, it is also effective for polishing floors by removing fingerprints, dust and other stains on all surfaces, even in the bathroom. In short, a practical, effective, economical and also ecological solution, in fact it does not damage the environment and you are sure that it eliminates dirt without resorting to the use of aggressive and expensive chemical products, obtaining professional results without having to make too much effort.

