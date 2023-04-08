Modena, 7 April 2023 – “In my name and that of all the Democratic party dell’Emilia Romagna I want to congratulate and wish all the members and all the members of the team a good job new secretariat of the Pd.

As happened with the other governing bodies of the national party, this time too Emilia-Romagna has a numerically and qualitatively important representation; it is a great satisfaction for the entire regional democratic community”.

It says Luigi Tosiani, regional secretary of the Democratic Party in Emilia-Romagna. “I’m sure – he says – that Davide Baruffi, Maria Cecilia Guerra, Marwa Mahmoud, Vincenza Rando e Igor Taruffi they will face this new challenge with the same commitment and the same ability with which they are working in Emilia-Romagna. Now let’s really go. Secretary Schlein, the president Bonaccini, the new secretariat, the regional and provincial federations, the clubs: we are ready to work together to build an alternative to this disastrous government”.

It’s a “solid team based on renovation, opening e specific skills” the new Secretariat of the Democratic Party that the secretary Elly Schlein he announced in a live broadcast on his Instagram profile.

Who I am

David Baruffi49 years old of Carpi (Modena), he is undersecretary to the presidency of the Emilia-Romagna Region and very loyal to the governor Stefano Bonaccini. His name was chosen for the local authorities.

Maria Cecilia Guerra, 66 years old, MP from Nonantola (Modena), is an economist. She was undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies in the Monti government, and deputy minister of the same department, with responsibility for equal opportunities, in the Letta government. In the Dem secretariat you will take care of work.

Marwa Mahmoud, 39 years old, Italian, who comes from an Egyptian family, city councilor in Reggio Emilia, she will be in charge of Participation and political formation.

Vincent Rando65 years old, senator elected in the single-member constituency of Modena and Reggio Emilia and manager of the Libera association, was chosen for Contrasting the mafia, legality and transparency.

Igor Taruffi, 44 years old, born in Porretta Terme (Bologna), is Councilor for Welfare, Youth Policies, Mountains and Internal Areas of the Emilia Romagna Region. Schlein will hold the role of Organization Manager for the secretariat.

All the names of the new Pd secretariat

Alexander Alfieri: Reforms and Pnrr

David Baruffi: Local societies

Marta Bonafoni: Coordinator of the secretariat, third sector and associations

Stephanie Bonaldi: PA, professions and innovation

Annalisa Corrado: Ecological conversion, climate, green economy and the 2030 agenda

Alfredo d’Attorre: University

Marco Furfaro: Responsible for political initiatives of the Pd, welfare, fight against inequalities

Maria Cecilia Guerra: Labor policies

Camilla Laureti: Agricultural and food policies

Marwa Mahmoud: Participation and political formation

Pierfrancesco Maiorino: Migration Policies and Right to Housing

Irene Manzi: School, education, childhood and educational poverty

Antonio Missionary: Economy, Finance, Business and Infrastructure

Joseph Provenzano: Foreign countries, Europe and international cooperation

Vincent Rando: Contrast to the mafias, legality and transparency

Sandro Rutolo: Information, culture and memory

Marco Sarracino: Territorial cohesion, south and internal areas

Marina Serene: Right to health and healthcare

Deborah Serracchiani: Justice

Igor Taruffi: Organization Pd

Alessandro Zan: Rights