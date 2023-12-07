Secretary of Social Welfare Urges Parents to Protect Children from Harmful Effects of Gunpowder During December Festivities

Cali Secretary of Social Welfare Calls for a Safe and Gunpowder-Free December Festivities

As the December festivities approach, the misuse of gunpowder in celebrations has already resulted in the compromise of a child’s health and well-being in Cali. The Secretary of Social Welfare, María Fernanda Penilla Quintero, has made a strong appeal to parents to protect their children and prevent them from being harmed by the inappropriate handling of gunpowder.

Quintero emphasized that the improper manipulation of gunpowder could have lasting effects on both children and adults, potentially shattering their dreams. She highlighted the permanent nature of the injuries caused by gunpowder and urged families to be cautious and avoid the use of pyrotechnic elements during the celebrations.

In addition, Quintero stressed the need for families to unite, enjoy, and be happy during the festivities without the use of gunpowder, which can cause lifelong injuries. She urged everyone to celebrate with love and joy, but without the use of gunpowder.

The Secretary of Social Welfare’s message serves as a reminder for everyone to prioritize the safety and well-being of children during the festive season. With the potential for poisoning and permanent injury, it is crucial for parents and caregivers to be vigilant and ensure that children are not exposed to the dangers of gunpowder.

The invitation to celebrate without gunpowder but with love and joy is a powerful call to action for the community to come together and ensure a safe and memorable December festivities for all.

