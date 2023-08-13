Bruno Gröning Circle of Friends: Sect from Germany promises “healing” – with deadly consequences

They promise “spiritual healing” no matter what ailment afflicts one. Whether cancer, blindness or paraplegia: an international sect from Germany tries to convince seriously ill people of the “teaching of Bruno Groening” – sometimes with fatal consequences.

“My dear seekers of healing. Every sick person has to sit down in such a way that his body is free.” This is how a speech by Bruno Gröning from 1949 begins. The self-proclaimed “miracle doctor” addresses his frenetic followers. He says: “Anyone seeking healing can only receive if he frees himself from his suffering. Freeing yourself from your suffering means paying attention to what is happening in your body at this moment. Please let go of your suffering. Give me your suffering. I take it.”

It is one of many speeches that Gröning, who became well known in post-war Germany, addressed to those seeking healing and the sick. The man, who was called a charlatan by his opponents and a miracle healer by his followers, still has an impact today. More than 60 years after his death, his teachings are spreading in a sect – the Bruno Gröning Circle of Friends (BGF).

Sect with over 200 active groups in Germany

The Circle of Friends was founded in 1979 by Grete Häusler. “She got to know Bruno Gröning in 1950 and experienced the healing of three incurable diseases at the very first meeting”. Her son Dieter now leads the group, reports the “Spiegel”. The group is therefore still active under the name “Circle for natural life support”. She organizes stands at esoteric events, offers books for sale and uses platforms like Facebook and Telegram for her communication.

According to their own information, the circle of friends has around 100 active regional groups in Germany. The Evangelical Central Office for World View Questions (EZW) even assumes that there are more than 200 groups in Germany. The Bruno Groening Circle of Friends writes on its website: “Meanwhile there are local communities in all European countries and on all continents in over 100 countries”. In addition, one finances oneself exclusively through voluntary donations and all helpers work voluntarily in their free time. The information is available in 31 languages. You can also find contact details for regional contacts in almost 200 countries.

“A dangerous deception for those seeking healing”

What makes the sect so dangerous – not only in Germany – is the expectation of salvation that it stirs up. According to the EZW, these are “utopian and exaggerated”. “The claim that there are no incurable diseases is a dangerous misleading of those seeking healing.” Because the fact is that despite all the advances in medicine, there are many incurable and chronic diseases for which there is no cure and which therefore have to be dealt with. “Here the healing rhetoric of the BGF puts patients under considerable pressure if the alleged Heilstrom shows no effects,” writes the EZW.

“Listen to yourself and then you will have everything. That weird feeling you get, that’s the cure. This means that you are addressed and the healing then takes place automatically. Gröning is a transmitter […] and so I hereby send you the healing wave.” – (Bruno Gröning, 1949)

And is the “doctrine” of the sect potentially life-threatening. Namely when the followers begin to believe the promises and subsequently refuse necessary medical help. “The claim that health is the prerequisite for well-being and happiness must be exposed as a fallacy. Even with limitations, disabilities and illness, a meaningful and fulfilling life is possible,” says the EZW.

She died because she didn’t believe in Gröning enough

A case reported by the “Spiegel” shows that the Gröning teachings, which the sect spreads worldwide, can also end fatally. A former cult member, who wishes to remain anonymous, left after the death of a friend in 2012. She was unstable and suffered from abdominal pain when she joined the group. He advised her to be examined by doctors. But she didn’t want that because “otherwise she would distrust Bruno Groening,” she said to him.

When she finally went to the hospital, the doctors diagnosed end-stage bladder cancer. Shortly thereafter she died. At the funeral, sect followers said: She died because she didn’t believe in Gröning enough.

Another Gröning dropout reported to the ” FAZ ” that during her time in the sect she had been pushed to take on more and more time-consuming tasks. These tasks would have all served the purpose of making money for the group. She described the organization as a “large, successful marketing company” with a strong “sales mindset.” She told the “FAZ” that the circle of friends was trying to trap souls.

Gröning died of stomach cancer – the disease had progressed too far

“Supposed miracle healers like Bruno Groening, who can produce strong placebo effects through ritual and group dynamic elements, exert a lasting fascination,” warns the EZW. “People are sometimes guided by irrational myths.” Often all that is needed is an “idol and savior who controls and channels fanaticism.” The longing for healing and the power of imagination are basic human constants that can easily be exploited.

Gröning knew how to use this back then. As the “Spiegel” reported, he saw himself as a follower of Jesus Christ. He also suffered from a goiter, a pathological swelling in his throat. Gröning claimed to collect all the diseases in the world in it. For “healing purposes” he filled balls made of silver foil with his hair, fingernails and sperm as “power carriers” and distributed them to his followers.

In 1954 the authorities imposed a performance ban for the entire Federal Republic. But Groening continued. He refused his two sons any medical treatment. Both died young. At the end of 1958 Gröning traveled secretly to Paris to have his stomach cancer treated, writes the “Spiegel”. But the disease was already too far advanced. Gröning died a little later.

Gröning sect continues to recruit followers in Germany today

The group still performs regularly in Germany today and recruits followers. Reports about planned or held meetings of the group keep appearing in the local press. Again and again events of the “Friends for Natural Life Aid” are approved. In Oranienburg (Brandenburg), two events about miracle healers and NSDAP member Gröning were announced in urban areas at the beginning of the year. In March, the association was present at an event in Lauterbach, Hesse. In Fürstenfeldbruck (Bavaria), the allocation of a seminar room recently caused criticism.

The CSU city councilor in Fürstenfeldbruck, Andreas Lohde, had expressed his anger in a letter to the city hall that the “Bruno Gröning Circle of Friends for Natural Help eV” wanted to show a film about the alleged spiritual healer Bruno Gröning, reports the “Süddeutsche Newspaper “.

The city council refers to a report by the Bundestag commission of inquiry from 1998 entitled “So-called sects and psycho-groups”. It warns against the “Bruno Gröning sect”. Parliament is concerned that the allegations of the alleged miracle healer Gröning that there is no such thing as incurable will be “accepted completely uncritically” by the followers. As a result, a belief in miracles is conveyed to people, which “in the most extreme case can lead to not accepting medical treatment in the event of illness”.

City councilor Lohde said: “In other municipalities, the events of the sect are not permitted or even banned at short notice by the mayors.”

The problem, however, as Fürstenfeld boss Norbert Leinweber replied: The Bruno Groening Circle of Friends is not a forbidden organization. The Süddeutsche Zeitung quotes him as saying that a public house cannot and should not check every group that wants to rent a room for their attitude – even if they are perhaps not very welcome as guests. “If something violates the rule of law, it should be banned. Then it won’t happen. And not because we don’t make our rooms available, but because it has been forbidden by the responsible authorities of our constitutional state.”

