Secure services for healthcare facilities from the cloud

VAMED solutions for technology and buildings are becoming even more digital

Deutsche Telecom / GettyImages / Jian Fan / sudok1 ; Editing: Evelyn Ebert Meneses

In the future, VAMED Germany will use the Open Telekom Cloud (OTC) to offer healthcare facilities such as hospitals and rehabilitation centers additional services in technical operations. “Through the cooperation, we can offer further digital solutions and services that make the operation of the technical infrastructure even more efficient and secure,” explains Andreas Kalz, Head of Business Development Digital Transformation at VAMED Germany. “These are, for example, the networking, tracking and management of medical devices or digital personnel planning.”

Hospitals, care, medical care and rehabilitation centers benefit from the cooperation between Telekom and VAMED Germany. “With our joint solution, we are helping the facilities to focus entirely on their core business of optimal patient care. They can also be sure that their IT is in the best hands,” says Gottfried Ludewig, Head of the Health division at T-Systems. The corresponding contract was concluded as part of the DMEA, Europe’s largest trade fair for health IT.

Services from a single source

As a service provider in the healthcare sector, VAMED specializes in planning, constructing and modernizing healthcare facilities according to needs, ensuring and optimizing technical operation and operating centers for rehabilitation, nursing and medical care.

“The OTC is particularly suitable for our customers because software from other providers can also be integrated. The hospitals receive these configured to their needs with the cloud and comprehensive support from us from a single source,” says Kalz.

Data highly secure

The data of the “VAMED Germany Cloud powered by Telekom” is hosted in two data centers in Biere and Magdeburg. “The data is mirrored in real time. This redundancy ensures security, even if one data center should fail. Data security and data protection are immensely important, especially in these times. We offer these highest standards to VAMED and its customers,” adds Gottfried Ludewig. The data centers are heavily guarded and are among the most secure in the world. Telekom protects personal data in accordance with the strict rules of the European General Data Protection Regulation.

VAMED Germany has been active in the project and service sector in the healthcare sector for more than four decades. Around 11,000 employees plan, build and operate healthcare facilities. Customers include the Helios clinics, the Charité and the Cologne University Hospital. The company is part of the Austrian VAMED Group, which with around 20,000 employees generates annual sales of 2.3 billion euros and has so far implemented around a thousand health projects in more than a hundred countries.

Contact

VAMED Germany

Thorsten Springer

Schicklerstrasse 5-7

10179 Berlin

030 246269-125

