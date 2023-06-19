Home » Securmed Spa / Ministry of Health
Health

Securmed Spa / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3863/2023 of 14.6.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 2578/2023 Securmed Spa against the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the South Tyrolean Health Authority, and vis-à-vis Uber Ros Spa

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 112.3 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.73 Mb)

Act of transposition (PDF 0.67 Mb)

Instance (PDF 281.8 Kb)

See also  Ducky launches Secret M Retro re-engraved optical mouse upgrade sensor and micro switch

You may also like

Meloni receives Tom Cruise: ‘Mission impossible every day...

delicious and low in calories

3M Italia Srl/Ministry of Health

Research, discovered role protein that determines dementia in...

Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna 79-72, relive the live broadcast:...

Tobacco addiction, goal of zero smoking. “The challenge...

A battle for women

Vitamins for the hair: These nutrients help to...

Injured by gunfire on the Ostia seafront, the...

Here you will find your dream dress

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy