Seda Spa / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3194/2023 of 13.6.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14228/2022 Seda Spa against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Asl 1 Avezzano Sulmona L’Aquila, the Marche University Hospital and towards the Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano.

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 146.7 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 433.8 Kb)

Instance (PDF 183.7 Kb)

Appeal Added Reasons Abruzzo (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Appeal Additional Reasons Basilicata (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Bolzano (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Emilia Romagna (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Appeal Additional Reasons Friuli Venezia Giulia (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Appeal Additional Reasons Liguria (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Brands (PDF 0.52 Mb)

Appeal Motifs Added Molise (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Piedmont (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Puglia (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Sardinia (PDF 505.8 Kb)

Added Reasons Appeal Sicily (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Tuscany (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Trento (PDF 0.50 Mb)

Appeal Added Motives Umbria (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Val D’Aosta Added Reasons Appeal (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Veneto (PDF 0.51 Mb)

