Dr. Riccardo Roveda, nutritionist biologist, explains how to eat well during a typical day at the desk

Francesco Palma

Is there a way to combine the tasks of a sedentary job with a healthy diet? Of course yes. Even if spending 8 hours sitting in the office isn’t the best thing in the world, with a proper diet you can still keep fit. She explains it to Gazette Active the nutritional biologist Riccardo Rovedawhich provides useful guidelines for “office life” and refutes some clichés.

Watch out for snacks — More than the main meal, the real problem of office life lies in the snacks. After so many hours of work, it is normal that you feel hungry, and it is right to eat, the important thing is to do it in the right way: “In a typical working day, which can be broken up by a lunch break and various snacks, beware of ‘extra’ meals and you have to eat well in terms of quantity, quality and type of food. When you lead a sedentary life you have the habit of ‘munching’ something during the day, it is good to limit yourself and follow suitable times, therefore a main meal such as lunch and two snacks, one in the mid-morning and one in the mid-afternoon” explains Dr. Roveda.

Short while? it is not an excuse — Lunch breaks are often very short, and this seems to represent an obstacle to adequate nutrition. In reality this is not the case: “I often hear it said that since lunch breaks are very limited it is difficult to eat well, but it is a common belief that does not correspond to reality” explains Roveda. “Eating badly is often correlated with little time, but by doing a more in-depth analysis we understand that this is not the case. You have to know how to choose: even in a short time, a well-seasoned sandwich is an excellent choice, as is a quick salad. The problem isn’t the sandwich or piadina itself, but what’s inside. The important thing is to avoid very seasoned first courses, very large portions or fried foods: it’s this type of choice that hurts, not the little time available”. See also Unobravo, a 17 million euro round led by the American fund Insight Partners

What to eat at work — “As mentioned, you can have two ‘hunger-breaking’ snacks, which are also useful for maintaining a constant blood sugar level: one mid-morning and one mid-afternoon” concludes Roveda, who then explains what the best food choices may be: “Among the various options that can be evaluated we find a fresh fruit or dried fruit such as almonds, pistachios or hazelnuts. Likewise, it is also possible to eat a yogurt. All foods that can be eaten without worries, obviously in the correct dose”.