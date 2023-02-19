Home Health See How a Celebrity Gets Engaged at the Disney Parks!
Health

See How a Celebrity Gets Engaged at the Disney Parks!

by admin
See How a Celebrity Gets Engaged at the Disney Parks!

Raise your hand if Rebel Wilson’s performance in Pitch Perfect lives rent-free in your head. 🙋‍♀️

©IMDB

We’ve had our fair share of celebrity spottings in the Disney parks, and we make sure to share about any of the events where you can meet some of your favorites. However, one of the stars of the Pitch Perfect trilogy has just announced her engagement from Disneyland!

Earlier today, Rebel Wilson announced her engagement to Ramona Agruma from Disneyland!

In her post, she thanked Bob Iger and the Disneyland team for their help in pulling off the amazing surprise. We’re happy for Wilson and wish the two of them happiness.

©People.com

If you’re hoping to see some celebrities in the parks, we’ve got some hacks for when you can see them the most often. Paris Hilton also revealed what she does to stay hidden in the parks and we recently spotted NBA star Michael Jordan in Magic Kingdom. As always, stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disney news.

See what Disney star shared a look at his new show recently!

Click below to subscribe

Would you ever get engaged in a Disney park? Tell us in the comments below!

See also  [Game News]Switch Lite Teja Luca/Palukia "Pokémon Diamond·Pearl" Theme Color Matching-ezone.hk-Game Animation-E-sports Games

You may also like

“I reacted to an attempted sexual assault”

Asperger’s Syndrome: what it is, how it manifests...

The Good Medicine. Yesterday and today

Rome in a circle after the victory against...

From Argentina to San Giovanni Bianco in search...

Ten in hospital for accident between four cars...

Here’s why you should eat quinces: “unbelievable”

Serie A, Rome-Verona 1-0: Solbakken makes Mourinho rejoice

Covid. Heart risks due to alteration of RyR2...

Boschetto gym, tender for asbestos removal announced

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy