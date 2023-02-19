Raise your hand if Rebel Wilson’s performance in Pitch Perfect lives rent-free in your head. 🙋‍♀️

We’ve had our fair share of celebrity spottings in the Disney parks, and we make sure to share about any of the events where you can meet some of your favorites. However, one of the stars of the Pitch Perfect trilogy has just announced her engagement from Disneyland!

Earlier today, Rebel Wilson announced her engagement to Ramona Agruma from Disneyland!

In her post, she thanked Bob Iger and the Disneyland team for their help in pulling off the amazing surprise. We’re happy for Wilson and wish the two of them happiness.

Paris Hilton also revealed what she does to stay hidden in the parks and we recently spotted NBA star Michael Jordan in Magic Kingdom.

