see how she takes care of her puppies

A very sweet video shared on social networks has excited many users, but what happened and who are the protagonists? Let’s find out together.

Two bear cubs (Photo from Canva) – Ecoo.it

A mother orsa he doesn’t leave his puppies behind and helps them in every way. This is demonstrated by a video posted on the internet that immortalized the moment full of tendernessbut meanwhile also fun and able to get a laugh.

This video is proof that animals can’t detach themselves from their own children and they always try to save them. There are hundreds of thousands of videos showing animals intent on repairing and protecting their own puppies with affection and love. Often we tend to investigate only the relationships between people and animals, underestimating the one between different specimens.

Mother bear helps her cubs over the fence: the emotional video

The story of a mother bear who tries at all costs to “drag” her cubs. The images take a plantigrade who managed to climb over one very easily wooden fence. Unfortunately, however, his two puppies they failed in the enterprise because they were too small.

Bear (Photo from Canva) – Ecoo.it

At that point, the big mammal didn’t hesitate and immediately helped its little ones trying in every way not to leave them behind. But how did he do it? Simple, he has seen fit to cling to the fence and grab them directly with the mouth and then pull them up by helping them to pass the obstacle. The operation takes just under a minute, but in the end the mother bear managed to complete the mission without harming the cubs.

User comments

Bear Cubs (Photo from Canva) – Ecoo.it

The video moved and amused the users who underlined the immense love of animals for their own puppies, just like that of the bear in question. There are also those who said they were very surprised considering that the video was in broad daylight and in citymore precisely along a street of The Angelsin California (United States). “Big mama bear”, “Spectacular” e “The strength and courage that a mother brings out for her children is something formidable” are some of the many comments from users.

