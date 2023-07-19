Seeds for vegetables: tips on buying and sowing | > – Guide – Garden

Status: 07/17/2023 11:56 am

A wide variety of vegetable and herb seeds are commercially available. What to consider when buying? When is the best time for sowing? How to properly prepare the soil?

Specialist shops, online shops and discounters offer a wide range of seeds. In addition to conventional breeds, new varieties are also available that promise many advantages, such as higher yields, greater resistance to plant diseases such as powdery mildew, better taste or faster growth. Choosing the right vegetable seeds is difficult for many gardeners. Anyone who pays attention to certain criteria before buying can hope for a reliable and stable harvest.

When buying seeds, it is advisable to look carefully.

Many types of vegetables are so-called F1 seeds. The name comes from genetics and designates the first generation of the offspring of two crossed plants. Favorable properties of the varieties are combined. The plants have a higher yield or particularly uniform fruits or pronounced resistance to diseases.

A disadvantage, however, is that F1 hybrids cannot be propagated as a single variety. If you collect and sow their seeds, the next generation will not exhibit the same characteristics. As a result, gardeners have to buy new seeds every year. Whether the seed is an F1 hybrid is written on the bag.

Seed-resistant varieties: Seeds from plants can be used

In the case of seed-solid seed, on the other hand, plants with the same properties are obtained in the next generations, one also speaks of varietal purity or the ability to reproduce. Gardeners can therefore obtain their own seeds from the plants for years to come.

How do I recognize organic seeds?

If you value seeds that have been obtained from plants that have not been treated with chemical fertilizers or pesticides for several generations, you must be particularly careful when buying them. Because “organic seed” is often written on the bag, even though the production did not follow the strict guidelines of organic farming. An indication of really organically produced seed is, for example, the seal of an organic farming association. These include Bioland, Demeter and Naturland. Organic seeds are usually seed-firm.

Pay attention to the right season when sowing

There are early and late varieties of carrots, kohlrabi, spinach and some other types of vegetables. Gardeners should therefore pay close attention to the growing season, which is noted on the package. Timely sowing has an impact on quality and yield.

The different times for sowing or planting mostly have to do with the daily sunshine duration, the temperature of the air and soil and the winter hardiness. For example, there are types of vegetables that shoot up under certain temperature and light conditions. Winter hardiness is particularly important for late vegetables such as chard, Brussels sprouts or leeks.

Mixed culture with herbs prevents pest infestation

If you also plant herbs in the vegetable patch, you benefit from a natural pest defense: some Mediterranean aromatic herbs such as lavender, oregano, sage and thyme release substances that have a deterrent effect on pests such as aphids. Sage also helps against unwelcome guests such as cabbage whites, caterpillars and snails. Chervil, garlic and chives can prevent downy mildew from developing on vegetable plants.

Seed tapes make the job easier

Seed tapes can be of great help, especially when sowing very fine seeds such as carrots. The seeds are embedded in two thin layers of cellulose or glued to strips of paper. The advantage: the seeds are already at the optimum distance from one another in the seed band. This saves gardeners from having to thin out the rows, which is usually necessary when sowing by hand.

In order for seed tapes to adhere well to the ground and the seeds to germinate reliably, it is important that they are first moistened well after laying them out and only then covered with soil.

Prepare soil: check pH and drainage

If you are planting a vegetable bed in the garden for the first time, you should first find out about the soil conditions. A pH measuring strip can be used to find out whether the soil is more acidic or more alkaline. A pH value of around 7, i.e. in the neutral range, is perfect. If the soil is too acidic, it can be improved with lime, if it is too alkaline, treat it with compost or manure.

Gardeners should also check the drainage capacity of the soil. To do this, water the soil well once and remove a handful of soil the next day. If water runs out, compost should be worked into the soil to ensure water can drain properly. Because a substrate that is too moist hinders plant growth because the water that does not run off suffocates the roots and causes them to rot. Also, too much water can affect fruit development.

