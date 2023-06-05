Home » Seegene Receives IVDR Certification for 30 Diagnostic Assays
Health

Seegene Receives IVDR Certification for 30 Diagnostic Assays

by admin
Seegene Receives IVDR Certification for 30 Diagnostic Assays

– Seegene certifies diagnostic assays for digestive, respiratory, gynecological, and human papillomavirus IVDR compliant

– The new IVDR regulation sets improved standards to ensure a higher level of quality, safety and reliability

SEOUL, June 05, 2023 /PR-Gateway/ – Seegene Inc. (KQ096530), a South Korean leader in PCR molecular diagnostics, announced today that it has received European Union certification for 30 diagnostic assays under the Regulation for in vitro diagnostic devices (IVDR).

The certification includes testing for a variety of infectious diseases, including eight for gastrointestinal (GI) infections, seven for women’s diseases, five for respiratory diseases, four for tuberculosis, three for meningitis, two for human papillomavirus (HPV), and one for antibiotic resistance.

The IVDR was introduced to raise quality standards in the EU and ensure that existing European IVDs are safe. Seegene has reacted to the regulatory changes and tackled the mandatory certification. All manufacturers of in vitro diagnostics, e.g. Diagnostic PCR assays, for example, must receive IVDR certification before these medical devices can be sold on the European market.

The new regulation aims to increase the effectiveness and safety of medical devices in the EU. Manufacturers must meet the new requirements for post-market surveillance, clinical utility and performance evaluation for all medical devices.

Seegene (KQ: 096530) is a global pioneer in symptom-based in vitro diagnostics in the field of molecular medicine. The Company conducts significant research to develop multiplex molecular diagnostics technologies and to manufacture multiplexed in vitro diagnostic devices and reagents. Seegene’s goal is to improve people’s quality of life and health by providing broader access to multiplex molecular diagnostics. Based on its innovative proprietary technologies, Seegene makes a significant contribution to provide cost-effective and clinic-friendly molecular diagnostic solutions in infectious diseases, genetics, pharmacogenetics and oncology. The German company subsidiary Seegene Germany has been based in Düsseldorf since 2016. You can find more information at www.seegene.de

See also  Sennori, asbestos in the school gym, but it was used anyway

company contact
Seegene Germany GmbH
Lothar Kruska
Merowingerplatz 1
40225 Düsseldorf
+49 211 83831 606

Press contact
Seegene Germany GmbH
Alexandra Bush
Merowingerplatz 1
40225 Düsseldorf
+49 211 83831 606
924d1a90f4d4a2938806f6d71d15180355472f31

You may also like

The Iss tests on a Covid vaccine are...

Vitamin pills: Five that don’t work – and...

What happens to your body if you eat...

How long do sunscreens take to expire? Everything...

Environmentalists call for strict rules: Many strawberries contain...

“Best wishes to the women and men of...

Mourinho applauds Ibrahimovic: the social message

What are intrusive thoughts (and some tips to...

Metastatic breast cancer, an innovative drug increases survival

World Bicycle Day 2023: Does cycling really make...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy