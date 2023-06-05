Seegene Receives IVDR Certification for 30 Diagnostic Assays

– Seegene certifies diagnostic assays for digestive, respiratory, gynecological, and human papillomavirus IVDR compliant

– The new IVDR regulation sets improved standards to ensure a higher level of quality, safety and reliability

SEOUL, June 05, 2023 /PR-Gateway/ – Seegene Inc. (KQ096530), a South Korean leader in PCR molecular diagnostics, announced today that it has received European Union certification for 30 diagnostic assays under the Regulation for in vitro diagnostic devices (IVDR).

The certification includes testing for a variety of infectious diseases, including eight for gastrointestinal (GI) infections, seven for women’s diseases, five for respiratory diseases, four for tuberculosis, three for meningitis, two for human papillomavirus (HPV), and one for antibiotic resistance.

The IVDR was introduced to raise quality standards in the EU and ensure that existing European IVDs are safe. Seegene has reacted to the regulatory changes and tackled the mandatory certification. All manufacturers of in vitro diagnostics, e.g. Diagnostic PCR assays, for example, must receive IVDR certification before these medical devices can be sold on the European market.

The new regulation aims to increase the effectiveness and safety of medical devices in the EU. Manufacturers must meet the new requirements for post-market surveillance, clinical utility and performance evaluation for all medical devices.

Seegene (KQ: 096530) is a global pioneer in symptom-based in vitro diagnostics in the field of molecular medicine. The Company conducts significant research to develop multiplex molecular diagnostics technologies and to manufacture multiplexed in vitro diagnostic devices and reagents. Seegene’s goal is to improve people’s quality of life and health by providing broader access to multiplex molecular diagnostics. Based on its innovative proprietary technologies, Seegene makes a significant contribution to provide cost-effective and clinic-friendly molecular diagnostic solutions in infectious diseases, genetics, pharmacogenetics and oncology. The German company subsidiary Seegene Germany has been based in Düsseldorf since 2016. You can find more information at www.seegene.de

