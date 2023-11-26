Seeking Immortality: The Desire for Eternal Life and the Quest for a Longer Lifespan

A Yale University study suggests that aging can be slowed down through an adequate, low-calorie diet. Experiments with flies and worms showed that a low-calorie diet increases lifespan, and the results were extended to humans. The study found that a diet restricting calorie consumption by 14 percent helped participants live 10 years longer. Additionally, the study found that the thymus, a gland located above the heart, ages faster than the rest of the body and reduces the production of T cells, essential in the immune system. However, those who reduced their calorie intake by 14 percent had less fat in their thymus and produced more T cells. The study points to a potential link between diet and increased lifespan. The discovery provides a new perspective on mortality and the possibility of extending life, although proponents of immortality remain limited to technological fantasies at present.

