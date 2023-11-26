Home » Seeking Immortality: The Desire for Eternal Life and the Quest for a Longer Lifespan
Health

Seeking Immortality: The Desire for Eternal Life and the Quest for a Longer Lifespan

by admin
Seeking Immortality: The Desire for Eternal Life and the Quest for a Longer Lifespan

A Yale University study suggests that aging can be slowed down through an adequate, low-calorie diet. Experiments with flies and worms showed that a low-calorie diet increases lifespan, and the results were extended to humans. The study found that a diet restricting calorie consumption by 14 percent helped participants live 10 years longer. Additionally, the study found that the thymus, a gland located above the heart, ages faster than the rest of the body and reduces the production of T cells, essential in the immune system. However, those who reduced their calorie intake by 14 percent had less fat in their thymus and produced more T cells. The study points to a potential link between diet and increased lifespan. The discovery provides a new perspective on mortality and the possibility of extending life, although proponents of immortality remain limited to technological fantasies at present.

See also  Gynecologist Francesca Magrini leaves public health for private: "We doctors are serial numbers"

You may also like

Create a true outdoor oasis!

In Lombardy twenty-six new sports and social spaces...

Super botanical can give you a long life

Identifying and Addressing Common Adolescent Disorders: A Guide...

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma: here is a promising...

Really fit: This is the effect of going...

European recommendations on the treatment of acute lymphoblastic...

Youth addictions, what are the signs that families...

Fried avocados with vegetables and shrimp | >...

Stay Informed: Sign Up for the Ediciones Digitales...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy