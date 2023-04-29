“Seeking peace beyond nationalism”

Pope Francis in the Basilica of Santo Stefano, many follow the meeting in the square with giant screens – Ansa

From Budapest, “city of history, city of bridges, city of saints”, Pope Francis launches an appeal to the Old Continent to “rediscover the European soul”. To recover it in a historical moment in which politics has “regressed to a sort of war infantilism”, in a juncture marked by the war in Ukraine, where “it seems to be witnessing the sad sunset of the choral dream of peace” and “the nationalisms”.​

The Pontiff begins his three-day trip to Hungary, immediately addressing one of the key themes of this apostolic visit: the pace. At the same time, using strong words on themes andsensitive as abortion and gender culture, exhorts Europe not to be “hostage” by “self-referential populisms” on the one hand and by “abstract supranationalism” on the other. And he invites her to face the migratory phenomenon “together, as a community”.

Francis does so shortly after 12, in the meeting with the authorities, with civil society and with the diplomatic corps, with a speech full of contents and messages. To Hungary, but not only. “In the post-war period – says the Pope – Europe represented, together with the United Nations, the great hope, in the common goal that a closer link between nations would prevent further conflicts”. But in the world we live in, “the passion for community politics and for multilateralism seems like a beautiful memory of the past: it seems to be witnessing the sad sunset of the choral dream of peace, while the soloists of war”.

In general, “enthusiasm to build a peaceful and stable community of nations seems to have disintegrated in souls, while areas are marked, differences are marked, nationalisms roar again and judgments and tones are exaggerated towards others”. At an international level, “it even seems that politics has the effect of inflaming spirits rather than solving problems, forgetting the maturity reached after the horrors of war and regressing to a sort of war infantilism”. But peace, the Pope remarked, “will never come from the pursuit of one’s own strategic interests, but from policies capable of looking at the whole, at the development of all: attentive to people, to the poor and to tomorrow; not only to the power, earnings and opportunities of the present”.

For Francis “at this historical juncture, Europe is fundamental”. Because it, thanks to its history, “represents the memory of humanity and is therefore called to play the role that corresponds to it: that of uniting the distant, of welcoming peoples within it and of leaving no one forever an enemy”. And so “it is essential to rediscover the European soul: the enthusiasm and dream of the founding fathers, statesmen who knew how to look beyond their own time, beyond national borders and immediate needs, generating diplomacies capable of mending unity, not widening the rifts”. The Pope evokes the figures of De Gasperi, Schuman and Adenauer. And then he adds a question that is a judgment on the Old Continent: “In this historical phase there are many dangers; but, I wonder, even thinking of battered Ukraine, where are the creative peace efforts?”

Speaking of Budapest as a “city of bridges”, the Pope hopes for a Europe “built to create bridges between nations”, which therefore “needs everyone’s contribution without diminishing anyone’s singularity”. Francis thinks of a Europe that “is not hostage to the parties, falling prey to self-referential populisms, but that neither transforms itself into a fluid, if not gaseous, reality, into a sort of abstract supranationalism, oblivious to the lives of peoples”. He does so by denouncing “the nefarious path of ‘ideological colonization’, which eliminates differences, as in the case of the so-called gender culture, or put reductive concepts of freedom before the reality of life, for example by boasting as a conquest a senseless ‘right to abortion’, which is always a tragic defeat”. The dream is “to build a Europe centered on the person and on the peoples, wherever they exist effective policies for the birth rate and the family, pursue carefully in this country, where different nations are a family in which the growth and uniqueness of each are preserved”. For Francis in the construction of this Europe “the Christian faith is of help and Hungary can act as a ‘bridge'”, also making use of “its specific ecumenical character”.

Finally Budapest, as a “city of saints”. Francis quotes Saint Stephen, first king of Hungary, and in particular his “Admonitions” to his son, where he recommends being “kind” even “to foreigners” and to “welcome strangers”. “It is a great teaching of faith: Christian values ​​cannot be witnessed through rigidity and closures, because the truth of Christ involves meekness and kindness, in the spirit of the Beatitudes”, comments Francis, condemning “a certain tendency, sometimes justified in the name of own traditions and even of the faith, to turn inward”. The Pope praises the collaboration between State and Church in Hungary, but on the one hand he urges “not to lend themselves to a sort of collateralism with the logic of power”, on the other he hopes for “a healthy secularism, which does not lead to widespread secularism”. And then to address the “certainly complex” problem ofhospitality turns his gaze back to Europe. “It is thinking of Christ present in so many desperate brothers and sisters fleeing conflict, poverty and climate change, – he says – that we need to face the problem without excuses and delays”. It is a theme “to be tackled together, as a community, also because, in the context in which we live, sooner or later the consequences will affect everyone”. Therefore “it is urgent, like Europe, to work on safe and legal ways, on shared mechanisms in the face of an epochal challenge that cannot be stemmed by rejecting, but must be accepted to prepare for a future which, if it is not together, will not be”. And “this calls those who follow Jesus and want to imitate the example of the witnesses of the Gospel to the forefront”.

In the afternoonat 17, the second appointment of the day. The meeting in the co-cathedral of Santo Stefano with the bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated men and women, seminarians and pastoral workers.

Four thousand listen to him from outside the basilica. More than a thousand, especially priests, listen to him inside. The Pope speaks after hearing various testimonies. Numerous times he is interrupted by applause. He praises the “granite” faith of the Hungarians and warns them not to fall into worldliness, “the worst” that can happen to a community, a kind of “soft paganism”.

Francis affirms that there are two temptations from which we must “always” guard ourselves as a Church: “A catastrophic reading of present history, which feeds on the defeatism of those who repeat that all is lost, that there are no longer the values ​​of the past, that we don’t know where we’ll end up.” And then the risk “of naive reading of one’s own time, which instead is based on the convenience of conformity and makes us believe that in the end everything is fine, that the world has changed by now and we need to adapt”. But against “catastrophic defeatism” and “worldly conformity” it is the Gospel that gives us “the grace of discernment to enter our time with a welcoming attitude, but also with a spirit of prophecy”. Hence, “with an open welcome to prophecy”.

In his speech he observed that even in Hungary, where the tradition of faith remains “well rooted”, we are witnessing the spread of secularism and what accompanies it: threat to the integrity and beauty of the family, materialism and hedonism. Faced with this reality, the Pontiff admonishes, “the temptation can be to stiffen, to withdraw and adopt an attitude of ‘fighters'”. It doesn’t work that way, he explains. In fact, these realities “can represent opportunities for us Christians, because they stimulate faith and the deepening of certain themes, they invite us to ask ourselves how these challenges can enter into dialogue with the Gospel, to seek new ways, tools and languages”.

For Francis “there is a need to start an ecclesial reflection – synodal, to be done all together – to update pastoral life, without being satisfied with repeating the past”. The Pope invites us “not to be rigid”, but to “have merciful and compassionate looks and approaches”. He asks priests in particular for “a merciful gaze, a compassionate heart, which always forgives, which always helps to start over, which welcomes and does not judge, encourages and does not criticize, serves and does not chatter”. This trains “to transmit the consolation of the Lord in situations of pain and poverty in the world, being close to persecuted Christians, migrants seeking hospitality, people of other ethnic groups, anyone in need».

The Pope evokes the figure of Saint martin: «his gesture of sharing the mantle with the poor is much more than a work of charity: it is the image of the Church towards which to strive, it is what the Church of Hungary can bring as a prophecy to the heart of Europe: mercy and proximity”.

Finally, Francis calls to mind the figure of the great Cardinal Mindszenty, who believed “in the power of prayer”. In fact, “the answers come from the Lord and not from the world, from the tabernacle and not from the computer”. And then a personal recollection: «I cannot forget the courageous and patient testimony of the Hungarian Sisters of the Society of Jesus, whom I met in Argentina after they had left Hungary during religious persecution. They were women of testimony. They’ve done me so much good.”

The trip and the program

Pope Francis left Rome with an ITA Airways carrier shortly after 8. During the flight, as usual, he thanked and greeted the reporters in tow one by one. To a Polish journalist who asked him what he thought of those who accuse Saint John Paul II of improper behavior, he replied “they did a stupid thing”. Upon his arrival at Ferenc Liszt International Airport in Budapest, Francis was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén. Two children in traditional dress offered him bread and salt. Then, transfer to Sándor Palace for the Welcoming Ceremony, courtesy visit to the President of the Republic Katalin Novák and meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. In the former Carmelite monastery, seat of the premier, the meeting with the authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps.

In the honor book of Palazzo Sandor Francesco summarized, in a few lines, the program of his trip. “I come as a pilgrim and a friend to Hungary, a country rich in history and culture; from Budapest, the city of bridges and saints, I think of all of Europe and I pray that, united and in solidarity, it may also in our day be a house of peace and a prophecy of welcome”.