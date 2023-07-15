Seized the phone but not the SIM of Leonardo La Russa. Listened to a friend of the girl who accuses him of rape

The Milan prosecutor’s office has seized the mobile phone of Leonardo Apache La Russa, under investigation for sexual violence after the complaint of a 22-year-old girl who woke up naked in her bed on May 19 without remembering anything of what had happened after an evening clubbing with him. However, the SIM of the device was not seized.

Leonardo La Russa himself was notified of the seizure decree late yesterday afternoon who then, accompanied by his mother and lawyer Adriano Bazzoni, presented himself at the offices of the flying squad and handed over the phone after having retrieved it at home. The cell phone was seized because, according to the investigators, it was for “personal and exclusive use” of the boy and, therefore, could contain in his memory elements useful for the investigation, such as photos, Internet traffic and messages. Including the call via Instagram that the boy, the day after the alleged violence, would have made to the 22-year-old who, as she herself stated, would not have answered out of fear.

New witnesses were also heard on Friday, including the girl’s mother and a friend the young woman had met at the Apophis nightclub the night before. She confirmed that earlier in the evening the 22-year-old had appeared to her in normal conditions, and that however she does not know what happened to her after her.

