Seizing the clues to prevent psychophysical illnesses in gymnastics athletes – breaking latest news

Health

Gymnastics: medals and health must coexist. A meeting in Milan organized by the Metropolitan Observatory of Milan, Panathlon Milan and the University of Milan Bicocca

Gymnastics: medals and health must coexist. Seizing the clues to prevent psychophysical illnesses in gymnastics athletes. It will be discussed on Thursday 27 April at 2.00 pm in a conference organized by the Metropolitan Observatory of Milan, Panathlon Milan and the University of Milan Bicocca.
The meeting will be held at the Milanese University and intends to offer, in particular to families, coaches and technicians of the very young athletes, all the tools to experience competition in full physical and mental health, considering that in gymnastics the protagonists are very young people, adolescents, therefore at a critical age. At the end of the conference, a handbook will be drawn up with guidelines for use by families. Sports doctors, nutritionists, psychologists, parents of the athletes will intervene.

April 17, 2023 (change April 17, 2023 | 5:32 pm)

