Selection among trainees despite a lack of applicants – why nursing companies are …

A study by the Research Institute for Educational and Social Economics (FiBS) shows that training is attractive for many high school graduates, but that people with a lower secondary school diploma in particular have difficulties starting training. This is often because companies, like nursing homes, rely too much on applicants’ credentials to decide on their employment. The school report alone gives little information about the work ethic and qualifications of the applicants.

Medi Talents GmbH is a long-standing industry partner and supports nursing companies in recruiting assistants and skilled workers. In this article, the experts from the recruiting agency have therefore presented the most important criteria that care companies should take into account when selecting personnel in order to successfully find skilled workers.

Why school grades alone are not meaningful enough when selecting applicants

School grades are often the first criterion companies pay attention to when selecting applicants. However, a good certificate does not automatically mean that an applicant is also suitable for the care sector. Working in nursing requires many soft skills such as empathy, patience, teamwork and resilience. These skills cannot be evaluated by grades alone. Rather, care providers should also take a closer look at the following soft skills of the applicants.

1. Empathy

Empathy is one of the most important skills that nurses should possess. It enables them to put themselves in the patient’s shoes and to understand their needs and feelings. Trainees with a high level of empathy can thus respond better to the individual needs and wishes of patients and ensure greater satisfaction and better care.

2. Responsibility

Another criterion that should be considered when making the selection is the applicant’s willingness to assume responsibility. Nursing is a profession that places high demands on physical and mental resilience. For this reason, it is important that applicants bring a certain degree of maturity and personal responsibility with them from an early age.

3. willingness to learn

The care industry is subject to constant change. New technologies and treatment methods require continuous learning and constant adaptation of skills. Nursing companies should therefore also ensure that applicants have a high willingness to learn and are willing to continue their education after the training.

4. Ability to work in a team

Nursing work often requires close collaboration with other nurses and healthcare professionals. Apprentices with high team skills are better able to work with others, communicate and accept criticism constructively.

5. Physical fitness

Caregivers often have to do heavy lifting, stand for long periods, and attend to patient movement. It is therefore also important that nursing companies also pay attention to their physical fitness when selecting trainees. Applicants who are fit and healthy are better able to withstand the physical strain.

6. Flexibility

Working in the care industry also requires a degree of flexibility. Applicants who are flexible and able to adapt quickly to new circumstances are able to act calmly and prudently even under stressful and unforeseen circumstances.

7. Meaningfulness

Overall, working in the care industry can be very challenging and emotionally draining. In order to motivate and engage in the long term, it is important that trainees see meaning in their work. They should feel that their work has a positive impact on other people’s lives. Nursing companies should therefore also ensure that applicants recognize the usefulness of the profession.

About Medi Talents GmbH:

Medi Talents GmbH, based in Hamburg, is a recruiting agency specializing in medical staff. The head of the company is Michael Haupt. He and his team place specialists and assistants for nursing and social professions and offer comprehensive support. The company relies on a specially developed strategy that is based on the needs of the nursing staff. Michael Haupt and his team have already managed more than 500 campaigns and generated more than 10,000 applications. More information at: https://medi-talents.de/

