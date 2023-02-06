Home Health Selection of experts for the implementation of the interventions of the Ministry’s PNRR
Health

Selection of experts for the implementation of the interventions of the Ministry’s PNRR

by admin
Selection of experts for the implementation of the interventions of the Ministry’s PNRR

Public notices are published for the call for interviews for the selection of no. 1 expert in innovation and emerging technologies and n. 1 expert in the management of programs for the implementation of PNRR interventions to be allocated to the Mission Unit for the implementation of the PNRR of the Ministry of Health published on the INPA portal of public notices at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers – Department of Public Function .

Consultation

See also  Some believe right shoulder pain means cancer, but here's when to worry and grandma's remedies

You may also like

“In house” medical devices, EU indications regarding the...

Cars, construction, health care: bonuses and concessions for...

«Now give us 42,000 euros in bitcoins»

A new nasal vaccine against Covid: what changes

Health, a luxury for the rich: those who...

«So my son was excluded»- breaking latest news

AUSL Modena – Emergency and semi-intensive medicine, construction...

we are absolutely alert to these alarm bells

spot checks, a ton of foodstuffs seized and...

If you have high cholesterol, you definitely need...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy