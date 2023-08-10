Self-care and attractiveness through healthy eating

Expert explains why partial fasting is not only good for body and mind, but also for your career

dr medical Frank Schulze MSc advises to relieve the metabolism

Long working days, few breaks, constant stress: this is what everyday work looks like for many ambitious employees. When it comes to professional ambition, your own health often takes a backseat. Many people find it difficult to ensure a balanced diet, especially during short lunch breaks and after a long day at work.

But the idea of ​​putting self-care on the back burner for the sake of your career is, according to holistic medicine and nutrition expert Dr. medical Frank Schulze MSc counterproductive. Long-term psychological stress not only leads to visible symptoms of exhaustion, but can also result in serious physical damage.

According to Schulze, when mentally stressful stress (distress) becomes permanent, this triggers long-term silent inflammation and chronic diseases, including tumor development and metastasis. From the point of view of the holistic doctor, however, health can be significantly influenced by one’s own actions, a healthy way of dealing with stress and more self-care can be learned. He sees a calorie reduction to 800 calories per day as a sensible way of becoming aware of one’s own resources and potential, while at the same time optimizing the supply of nutrients.

By relieving the metabolism and increasing physical activity at the same time, psycho-physical self-healing processes take place and the body has the chance to regenerate, emphasizes Schulze. The consequences of partial fasting are full performance and more restful sleep without starving. “The Swiss-QUBE nutrient cubes can support such self-healing wonderfully, especially as part of the Swiss-Qube concept,” says the doctor. “Thanks to their special formula, the Swiss-QUBE offer everything the body needs to function healthily and efficiently. The Swiss-QUBE help to establish a new diet and are perfect for healthy snacking and fasting. Our three-phase program supports and accompanies our customers with a controlled partial fasting and a sustainable change in diet.”

The physical and psychological well-being improved by partial fasting not only increases resilience in everyday office life, it also makes you more attractive. A healthy, rosy complexion as well as increased energy reserves and self-confidence through successful self-care ensure a special charisma. And that’s not only helpful in your love life, because, as studies show, attractive people earn more. The scientists Mobius and Rosenblatt, among others, found this out in a study back in 2006. Employees rated as attractive receive up to 17 percent more wages.

Self-confidence is named as the most important factor for the attractiveness effect. On the one hand, this is due to the fact that self-confident people are often judged to be more capable, on the other hand, attractive people usually have increased communicative and social skills, which are necessary in negotiation situations, due to their self-confidence.

This shows that employees in particular who prioritize their health benefit in the long term – health-wise, personally and financially.

Swiss-QUBE

Swiss-QUBE are specially designed nutrient cubes that, thanks to their formula, offer the body all the important vitamins and minerals it needs for healthy and efficient functioning.

This is a finely granulated vegetarian/vegan natural product that contains all the nutrients and thus improves body and brain performance to the maximum.

Swiss-QUBE is available from selected retailers and online

at:

Swiss Elan Devices AG

As a Swiss family company, Swiss Elan Devices AG attaches great importance to quality and appreciation with the Swiss-QUBE. This starts with the company policy and also takes place in the production of the QUBE. All ingredients are carefully selected and the production is carried out with the utmost care. The focus is always on the environment and the individual needs of the customer.

The topic of sustainability runs through the entire corporate philosophy.

The company has made it its task not only to choose the highest quality raw materials, but also to handle them responsibly.

Fulfilling all expectations of a healthy diet that leads to a happier and more productive lifestyle is both the vision and the goal of the Swiss-QUBE.

