Self-cleaning solar panels: the breakthrough that was missing

Self-cleaning solar panels are finally here, the revolution that was missing in the field of sustainable energy. The technology is in fact configured as an important step forward in the sector.

Photo by PhotoMIX-Company – Pixabay

For some time it has begun to seriously perceive the urgency of halting the climate crisis which is compromising our planet and which is increasingly reducing the possibilities of living in healthy and balanced environments. Here because day after day new options are sought and useful alternatives to reverse the climate crisis.

Indeed, there is one plurality of tools that can be used to be able to survive, impacting as little as possible on our surroundings. Solar panels are a classic example of the steps forward that humanity has made in view of a greater interest in the environment and its components. It is a necessary change which will primarily facilitate the human being and future generations.

The same are always under observation and therefore tends to innovate them to make them ever more effective and useful to the population. Precisely for this reason, within a few years, they are developing ideas and technologies unthinkable a few years ago.

Self-cleaning solar panels: the electrostatic beat

Photo by Ulleo – Pixabay

Among the new proposals here therefore appear nothing short of revolutionary solar panels because, thanks to the help of advanced technologies, they are perfectly self-cleaning.

Even when we talk about innovative tools, in fact, cleaning is therefore essential. In the case of solar panels, it is a question of counteracting the so-called “soiling” which refers precisely to the pile of dustleaves, animal excrement and debris of all kinds and which, inevitably accumulating in the upper part of the buildings, and therefore even on the panelsthey will go to limit energy efficiency of the same.

In fact, one comes into play solution you are trying to implement as soon as possible, that of making the solar panels self-cleaning. That way it will be possible to limit or even avoid the need to intervene manually to free them from traces of dirt and residues.

In this sense the solution would seem to be electrostatics. Indeed, researchers have devised a system without direct contacts with panels and, above all, which do not involve the use of water. In fact, what will be exploited is the electrostatic repulsionable to remove every particle of dirt from the surface of the solar panels.

This is possible thanks to a single electrode that slides along the surface of the panel itself, literally loading the dust particles which are then removed through a discharge, which starts right from inside the panel. We can imagine it as a real blow given by a small engineclearly powered by electricity. But if we fear that this use of energy could be harmful to the environment or a waste, it will be enough for us to think that the electric energy needed to cause this impulse is much lower than that generally used to clean the panels.

An alternative tested in Germany instead it provides for the use of a very different and above all passive approach. This cleaning methodology is in fact based on laser-surface texturing, chiamata direct laser interference pattering (DLIP). This type of technological tool, in fact, creates self-cleaning and high-performance surfaces but causing reduced friction. In this way, in fact, solar panels come cleaned individually and thoroughly and without the use of waterbecause they acquire ultra-hydrophobic properties, i.e. they repel water.

Is it the end of maintenance?

Photo by MariaGodfrida – Pixabay

Therefore, above all the first method, would be a real turning point in terms of care and maintenance of solar panels, revealing itself perfectly capable of providing for total cleaning and above all for its maintenance.

We just need to think about the resulting advantage, or that of being able to obtain the desired results without having to physically clean the panels and above all without using something precious such as water. Nonetheless this it does not imply the end of man’s manual actionwho will also have to supervise the correct functioning of the technology.

